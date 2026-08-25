Atletico set to hijack Barcelona's target: How it affects Manchester United

Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are involved in an interesting transfer triangle.

Atletico Madrid have reportedly entered the already crowded race to sign highly rated Racing Santander left-back Jorge Salinas.

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The Spanish giants are looking to bolster their defensive ranks before the September 1 transfer deadline but face stiff competition for the 19-year-old.

Negotiating the release clause

Racing Santander sporting director Chema Aragon has previously insisted that interested parties must pay the defender's €16 million release clause in full.

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However, Atletico Madrid are reportedly reluctant to trigger that exact figure and prefer to negotiate a slightly lower overall transfer fee.

The Madrid outfit hope to leverage the player's desire to play top-flight European football to force a compromise at the negotiating table.

Barcelona waiting in the wings

Atletico's arrival in the race capitalises on hesitation from Barcelona, who have long been mulling over a formal approach for the Spanish youngster.

The Catalan giants view Salinas as the perfect long-term defensive investment, but their pursuit remains entirely contingent on outgoing transfers.

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Barcelona will not sanction the €16 million acquisition unless they successfully offload current starting left-back Alejandro Balde first.

Domino effect on Manchester United

This transfer triangle carries significant implications for Manchester United, who have also been directly linked with a move for Salinas this summer.

The Premier League club have actively discussed Balde internally as a premium alternative to solve their own well-documented left-back crisis.

If Atletico Madrid successfully hijack the Salinas deal, Barcelona will likely cancel Balde's proposed departure to preserve their own squad depth.

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