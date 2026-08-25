'Club of my dreams' - Baleba explains why he joined Man Utd

Carlos Baleba has described his move to Old Trafford as a dream come true.

Manchester United have completed the signing of Carlos Baleba from Brighton in a deal worth up to £70 million, with the midfielder describing his arrival at Old Trafford as the fulfilment of a lifelong dream.

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The highly rated midfielder has signed a five-year contract, with the agreement including an option for United to extend his stay by a further year.

Carlos Baleba. Manchester United.



IT'S OFFICIAL! ❤️🔒 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 25, 2026

Baleba's transfer is valued at £65 million upfront, with an additional £5 million in performance-related add-ons, making him one of the club's biggest signings of the summer.

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Coming to the heart of United's midfield: Carlos Baleba... pic.twitter.com/qUTWs8d0QH — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 25, 2026

"It's the club of my dreams" - Baleba

Shortly after completing the move, Baleba expressed his delight at joining one of the world's biggest football clubs.

Speaking to Manchester United's official website, the midfielder admitted that playing at Old Trafford had always been a special experience, but doing so as a United player carries even greater significance.

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"It is an incredible feeling to join the club of my dreams. Playing at Old Trafford is always special, but the opportunity to do so as a Manchester United player will be a real honour," Baleba said.

Baleba also revealed that one of the attractions of joining Manchester United is the opportunity to work under Michael Carrick, whose experience as one of the club's greatest midfielders has already made a strong impression on the new signing.