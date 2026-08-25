Nigeria to renew 'Jollof War' as Super Sand Eagles draw Ghana in AFCON qualifiers

Nigeria's Super Sand Eagles will take on Ghana in the second round of the 2026 Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Nigeria's Super Sand Eagles will renew their fierce rivalry (Jollof War) with Ghana after being paired together in the second round of the qualifiers for the 2026 Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

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Super Sand Eagles

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) confirmed the draw on its official X account on Tuesday, setting up a crucial two-legged showdown that could move the Super Sand Eagles one step closer to a return to the continental elite.

The first leg of the qualifier will take place between October 9 and 11, 2026, while the return fixture is scheduled for October 16 to 18, 2026.

🇳🇬Nigeria have been drawn against 🇬🇭Ghana in the 2nd Round of the Beach Soccer AFCON qualifiers.



📅 1st Leg: 9–11 October 2026

📅 2nd Leg: 16–18 October 2026



🇸🇳Senegal will host the tournament #BeachSoccer #BeachAFCON pic.twitter.com/kjv0GFDYUW — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) August 25, 2026

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The winner of the tie will edge closer to securing a place at the 2026 Beach Soccer AFCON in Senegal, where Africa's best teams will compete not only for continental glory but also for tickets to the 2027 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.

Nigeria and Ghana set for West African showdown

The Super Sand Eagles will be aiming to overcome one of their biggest regional rivals in what promises to be an intense qualifying battle.

Nigeria enters the fixture with a rich history in African beach soccer, having established itself as one of the continent's traditional powerhouses.

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While Ghana will be determined to upset the two-time African champions, Nigeria will hope its experience in major beach soccer competitions proves decisive over the two legs.

Senegal to host 2026 tournament

The 2026 Beach Soccer AFCON will be hosted by Senegal, marking the second time the West African nation has staged the competition after previously hosting the tournament in 2021.

Beyond the continental title, the stakes are particularly high because the tournament will determine Africa's representatives at the 2027 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.

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Only the two finalists will qualify for the global tournament, making every qualifying tie increasingly important.

Any team hoping to lift the continental trophy will likely have to overcome Senegal, who have established themselves as Africa's dominant beach soccer nation.

The Lions of Teranga have won the last five consecutive Beach Soccer AFCON titles, including the 2024 championship in Egypt.

Despite Senegal's recent dominance, Nigeria remains one of the competition's most successful nations.

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The Super Sand Eagles have lifted the Beach Soccer AFCON trophy twice, winning back-to-back titles in 2007 and 2009.

The team's first attempt at continental glory came in the inaugural edition in 2006, when Cameroon defeated Nigeria 5-3 in the final in Durban, South Africa.