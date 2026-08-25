Xabi Alonso flying – Chelsea boss shatters eight-year curse against Super Eagles duo Iwobi & Bassey on debut
The Xabi Alonso revolution at Stamford Bridge has officially arrived with a heavy dose of attacking thunder.
In a breathless, chaotic West London derby at Craven Cottage, Alonso’s tactical masterclass guided Chelsea to a thrilling 3-2 victory over Fulham, leaving Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey on the losing side of an opening-day classic.
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The result didn't just hand Chelsea their three points of the campaign; it shattered an embarrassing opening-day jinx that has haunted the Blues for years.
Starting the season with a win! ✊#CFC | #FULCHE pic.twitter.com/7qAdYSC569— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 24, 2026
A Historic Chelsea Awakening
Chelsea walked into Craven Cottage carrying the weight of a miserable opening-week record, having failed to win their first Premier League match of the season since Thomas Tuchel defeated Everton 1-0 back in 2022.
But under Alonso, the Blues played with total attacking freedom. It took a mere 32 seconds for the tactical blueprint to work.
Cole Palmer ripped through the Fulham line, slipping a defense-splitting pass to Joao Pedro, who casually slotted home to send the away end into pure ecstasy.
Alonso's ultra-offensive style instantly put his name into the club's history books. He is officially the first Chelsea manager to watch the Blues score three goals in his opening Premier League match since Maurizio Sarri dismantled Huddersfield 3-0 back in August 2018.
The Morgan Rogers Fireworks
Fulham, led by their own debutant manager Álvaro Arbeloa, refused to lay down quietly.
In the 23rd minute, defender Josh King silenced the Chelsea backline, turning home a brilliant low delivery from Timothy Castagne.
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However, Chelsea’s heavy financial investments are already paying massive dividends. Just before the halftime whistle, club-record signing Morgan Rogers announced himself to the Premier League. Meeting a clever cutback from Maxence Lacroix, the former Aston Villa star hammered home his debut strike to restore the lead.
Four minutes into the second half, the game looked dead and buried when João Pedro returned the favor, teeing up Cole Palmer to fire home a third from a tight angle.
Cole's goal from pitchside. 🎥#CFC | #FULCHE pic.twitter.com/q8sUVYH4o0— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 25, 2026
Weathering the Storm
While the attack looked completely reborn under Alonso, the defensive structures still require heavy maintenance from the Spanish manager.
In the 54th minute, Robert Sánchez catastrophically spilled a fierce Timothy Castagne shot, allowing Gonzalo García to pounce on the rebound and bring Fulham within one goal of a dramatic comeback.
Despite enduring an absolute barrage of late pressure from Iwobi, Bassey, and the rest of the Fulham frontline, Chelsea’s compact block held firm to protect the victory.
While the Cottagers drop their opening match for the fourth time in seven top-flight seasons, Xabi Alonso has instantly proved that his Chelsea squad is going to be the most entertaining, high-scoring show in London.