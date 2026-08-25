Chelsea set to make big profit as Forest reach agreement for Taiwo Awoniyi's replacement

Chelsea are set to successfully move another fringe player on after reaching agreement with Nottingham Forest.

Nottingham Forest reportedly reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign striker Liam Delap for a club-record transfer fee worth £45 million.

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The acquisition comes as the club restructure their attacking department before the exit of Taiwo Awoniyi, who recently ended his four-year association with the club.

A cult hero departs

Awoniyi permanently departed the City Ground on August 17, 2026, sealing a £9 million move to Premier League side Coventry City.

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The Nigeria international initially arrived in Nottingham for a then-club-record £17 million in June 2022 and quickly established himself as a fan favourite.

He famously scored the winning goal against Arsenal in May 2023 to preserve Forest's top-flight survival during his debut campaign.

However, Awoniyi’s promising tenure was ultimately derailed by a devastating string of injuries, including a severe abdominal issue in May 2025 that required urgent surgery.

Taiwo Awoniyi in a Coventry kit.

With Awoniyi officially moving on, Delap arrives with incredibly big boots to fill at the focal point of the Forest attack.

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Chelsea set to make profit

Chelsea are set to make a swift financial profit on Delap despite his underwhelming stint at Stamford Bridge.

The West London club originally purchased the striker from Ipswich Town in June 2025 for a reported fee of €35.5 million.

He struggled to secure regular minutes under Enzo Maresca, finding himself buried behind a wealth of attacking options in the capital.

Despite his minimal impact in blue, Forest are willing to break their transfer record to bring him to the East Midlands.

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Forest hope for Delap’s Ipswich form

The Forest hierarchy are banking on Delap rediscovering the explosive form he showcased prior to his Chelsea move.

During the 2024/25 Premier League campaign, Delap was a revelation for Ipswich Town, netting 12 goals and providing two assists across 37 league appearances.

He accounted for nearly 40 per cent of Ipswich's total goals that season, proving he can consistently shoulder a heavy offensive burden.

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