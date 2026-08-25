"Keep your mouth shut" - Scholes slams Fernandes after making complaints about Man Utd's defeat to Hull

Manchester United icon Paul Scholes has launched a blistering critique of the team's leadership, singling out captain Bruno Fernandes.

The Red Devils suffered a humiliating 2-0 loss to the newly promoted Hull City side on the opening day of the Premier League season.

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After the game, Fernandes detailed the team's recurring issues in an interview with TNT Sports, claiming they made the same mistakes as last season.

The loss marked Michael Carrick's permanent managerial tenure beginning with a nightmare result.

Scholes slams Fernandes

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Reacting to United's disastrous opening weekend, Scholes took direct aim at post-match comments from Fernandes.

The legendary midfielder insisted the Portuguese star should stop complaining publicly, especially following his own poor display.

Speaking on 'The Good, The Bad and The Football' podcast, Scholes argued that the skipper's performance on the pitch didn't give him the right to be so vocal in the media.

Paul Scholes, Man United legend || imago

"I'd be interested to know what (Fernandes) means by that," Scholes said. "What mistakes were they giving set-piece goals away?

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“Especially when you perform the way he did as well, I think it's probably best to keep your mouth shut, because he didn't have his best performance either, and there was quite a few of them like that."

Scholes was particularly perplexed by Harry Maguire's role in Hull's opening goal. The defender seemed disoriented, blocking his own teammate, Noussair Mazraoui, and allowing Semi Ajayi to score.

"I think he's (Maguire) just lost his bearings or something, I don't know," Scholes commented. "I don't think he's looking at the players, he's looking at the ball, isn't he?"

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The criticism went beyond individual errors, touching on the club's overall preparation and internal culture.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes || Imago

"Shaw always says something," Scholes stated, clearly unimpressed. "That's a slight on your staff, that's a slight on your manager.

“If one of your players was saying that, f*ing hell, you'd have him in Monday morning, wouldn't you, 'What do you mean by that?'"