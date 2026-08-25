Advertisement

"Keep your mouth shut" - Scholes slams Fernandes after making complaints about Man Utd's defeat to Hull

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 20:43 - 25 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Scholes slams Fernandes
Manchester United icon Paul Scholes has launched a blistering critique of the team's leadership, singling out captain Bruno Fernandes.
Advertisement

The Red Devils suffered a humiliating 2-0 loss to the newly promoted Hull City side on the opening day of the Premier League season. 

Advertisement

After the game, Fernandes detailed the team's recurring issues in an interview with TNT Sports, claiming they made the same mistakes as last season.

The loss marked Michael Carrick's permanent managerial tenure beginning with a nightmare result.

Scholes slams Fernandes 

Advertisement

Reacting to United's disastrous opening weekend, Scholes took direct aim at post-match comments from Fernandes. 

The legendary midfielder insisted the Portuguese star should stop complaining publicly, especially following his own poor display.

Speaking on 'The Good, The Bad and The Football' podcast, Scholes argued that the skipper's performance on the pitch didn't give him the right to be so vocal in the media.

Paul Scholes, Man United legend || imago
Paul Scholes, Man United legend || imago

"I'd be interested to know what (Fernandes) means by that," Scholes said. "What mistakes were they giving set-piece goals away? 

Advertisement

“Especially when you perform the way he did as well, I think it's probably best to keep your mouth shut, because he didn't have his best performance either, and there was quite a few of them like that."

Scholes was particularly perplexed by Harry Maguire's role in Hull's opening goal. The defender seemed disoriented, blocking his own teammate, Noussair Mazraoui, and allowing Semi Ajayi to score. 

"I think he's (Maguire) just lost his bearings or something, I don't know," Scholes commented. "I don't think he's looking at the players, he's looking at the ball, isn't he?"

Advertisement

The criticism went beyond individual errors, touching on the club's overall preparation and internal culture. 

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes || Imago
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes || Imago

"Shaw always says something," Scholes stated, clearly unimpressed. "That's a slight on your staff, that's a slight on your manager. 

“If one of your players was saying that, f*ing hell, you'd have him in Monday morning, wouldn't you, 'What do you mean by that?'"

The former playmaker's frustration points to a perceived lack of accountability within the current squad, implying such public statements would have been unacceptable under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Super Eagles star makes PFA Team of the Year
Football
25.08.2026
Super Eagles star makes PFA Team of the Year
Man United captain Bruno Fernandes joins Henry, Ronaldo in elite company after PFA POTY win
Football
25.08.2026
Man United captain Bruno Fernandes joins Henry, Ronaldo in elite company after PFA POTY win
Scholes slams Fernandes
Football
25.08.2026
"Keep your mouth shut" - Scholes slams Fernandes after making complaints about Man Utd's defeat to Hull
Hansi Flick vs Diego Simeone
Football
25.08.2026
Atletico set to hijack Barcelona's target: How it affects Manchester United
'Club of my dreams' - Baleba explains why he joined Man Utd
Premier League
25.08.2026
'Club of my dreams' - Baleba explains why he joined Man Utd
Can Baleba succeed where Onana and Djemba-Djemba failed? Cameroon star looks to Carrick for hope
Premier League
25.08.2026
Can Baleba succeed where Onana and Djemba-Djemba failed? Cameroon star looks to Carrick for hope