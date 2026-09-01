AFCON qualifiers: Zaidu raises concern, Arokodare provides succor as Chelle mulls over Super Eagles squad

Nigeria's Super Eagles boss Eric Chelle is gearing up for the September international break

Super Eagles manager Eric Chelle has been handed a fresh selection headache after Zaidu Sanusi suffered an injury during Porto’s 3-0 victory over Académico Viseu.

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However, while the experienced left-back’s fitness raises concerns ahead of Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, Tolu Arokodare is giving the coach another reason to smile.

Zaidu injury leaves Chelle sweating

Zaidu was forced off after just 18 minutes of Porto’s Betclic League clash after complaining of physical discomfort. The Nigerian defender was replaced by Martim Fernandes, with Porto later confirming that Zaidu had suffered an injury to his right adductor muscle.

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Further diagnostic tests will determine the severity of the injury and how long the 28-year-old could be sidelined. Porto boss Francesco Farioli also provided a worrying assessment, admitting after the match that Zaidu’s injury “seems serious”.

The setback could hardly have come at a worse time for Chelle, with Nigeria preparing for two crucial AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar on September 23 and Guinea-Bissau on September 27.

Zaidu has become an important option at left-back, but Chelle already has another concern in the position after Felix Agu was also considered doubtful because of fitness problems. The Porto defender now faces a race against time to recover.

Arokodare gives Super Eagles boss boost

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While Zaidu's injury creates uncertainty, Arokodare's recent form is providing a welcome boost for Chelle.

The Ajax forward continued his impressive run on Sunday, scoring his first Eredivisie goal for the Dutch giants during their emphatic 4-0 victory over Telstar. Arokodare struck Ajax's third goal in the 60th minute and completed the entire match.

More importantly, the 25-year-old has now scored in three consecutive appearances, taking his tally to four goals across all competitions since joining Ajax on loan from Wolves. His latest goal strengthens his case for greater involvement with the Super Eagles, particularly as Chelle weighs up his attacking options ahead of the September qualifiers.