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Nigeria-eligible star headlines Chelsea departures on deadline day

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 10:19 - 01 September 2026
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Chelsea are expected to clear out several unwanted stars on deadline day as they continue to reshape the squad under Xabi Alonso.
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Nigeria-eligible centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo is set to be the first to depart after Tottenham agreed a permanent deal for the 28-year-old.

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The defender, who joined Chelsea on a free transfer from Fulham in 2024, has fallen down the pecking order and is heading to north London in a deal worth around £7 million plus add-ons. Spurs view him as a replacement option for departing defender Kevin Danso.

Tosin Adarabioyo of Chelsea visits Nigeria.
Tosin Adarabioyo of Chelsea

In a double deal with their London rivals, Chelsea have also accepted a season-long loan offer from Tottenham for winger Mykhailo Mudryk.

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The Ukraine international, who has not played competitive football since November 2024 following a doping suspension that was later resolved, will reunite with former Shakhtar Donetsk manager Roberto De Zerbi. The loan includes an option to buy for approximately £75 million.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Robert Sanchez is heading to Serie A side Como on a season-long loan.

The Spaniard lost his place after a difficult performance in the opening-day win over Fulham and was displaced by Emiliano Martinez's arrival.

Sanchez will link up with former Chelsea teammate Trevoh Chalobah at the Italian club.

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The departures form part of Chelsea’s efforts to streamline the squad and create space as the transfer window reaches its final hours.

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