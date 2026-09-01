Nigeria-eligible star headlines Chelsea departures on deadline day
Nigeria-eligible centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo is set to be the first to depart after Tottenham agreed a permanent deal for the 28-year-old.
The defender, who joined Chelsea on a free transfer from Fulham in 2024, has fallen down the pecking order and is heading to north London in a deal worth around £7 million plus add-ons. Spurs view him as a replacement option for departing defender Kevin Danso.
In a double deal with their London rivals, Chelsea have also accepted a season-long loan offer from Tottenham for winger Mykhailo Mudryk.
🚨⚪️ BREAKING: Mykhaylo Mudryk to Tottenham, here we go! Everything agreed also on personal terms.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2026
Mudryk joins #THFC on paid loan and also understand there will be a 𝐛𝐮𝐲 𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐬𝐞 not mandatory in the agreement.
The Ukrainian will re-join De Zerbi. 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/4tEibnZVrw
The Ukraine international, who has not played competitive football since November 2024 following a doping suspension that was later resolved, will reunite with former Shakhtar Donetsk manager Roberto De Zerbi. The loan includes an option to buy for approximately £75 million.
Meanwhile, goalkeeper Robert Sanchez is heading to Serie A side Como on a season-long loan.
The Spaniard lost his place after a difficult performance in the opening-day win over Fulham and was displaced by Emiliano Martinez's arrival.
Sanchez will link up with former Chelsea teammate Trevoh Chalobah at the Italian club.
The departures form part of Chelsea’s efforts to streamline the squad and create space as the transfer window reaches its final hours.