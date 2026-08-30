Find another solution — Chelsea tell star to leave club after new signing

Chelsea have told Robert Sanchez he is free to leave the club following the arrival of Emiliano Martinez.

The Blues have finally addressed their longterm need for a reliable goalkeeper with Martinez joining from Aston Villa.

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Chelsea completed the signing of Argentina’s World Cup-winning goalkeeper on a three-year deal for around £7.5m.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blues informed Sanchez;

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“If you want to find a solution to leave then go for it.” The message reflects a clear shift in the goalkeeping hierarchy at Stamford Bridge, with Martinez viewed as the present and young Belgian Mike Penders regarded as the future.

The Spaniard’s time at Chelsea has been defined by a catalogue of costly errors.

🚨 Chelsea told Sanchez “If you want to find a solution to leave then go for it” because Penders is the future and Martinez is the present. (@FabrizioRomano) pic.twitter.com/CVGYLcEifH — Pys (@CFCPys) August 30, 2026

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In the opening Premier League match of the season against Fulham, Sanchez was at fault for both goals conceded in a 3-2 win, first allowing Josh King’s shot to squirm past him at the near post, then parrying Timothy Castagne’s effort straight into the path of Gonzalo Garcia.

Those blunders followed a pattern that has frustrated supporters throughout his three years at the club.

Despite periods of solid form, Sanchez’s lapses in concentration and positioning have repeatedly undermined Chelsea’s defensive efforts.