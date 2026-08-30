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Find another solution — Chelsea tell star to leave club after new signing

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 15:56 - 30 August 2026
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Chelsea have told Robert Sanchez he is free to leave the club following the arrival of Emiliano Martinez.
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The Blues have finally addressed their longterm need for a reliable goalkeeper with Martinez joining from Aston Villa.

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Chelsea completed the signing of Argentina’s World Cup-winning goalkeeper on a three-year deal for around £7.5m.

Martinez, 33, stepped straight into the No.1 role under Xabi Alonso's side against Brighton after Sanchez’s latest high-profile mistakes.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blues informed Sanchez;

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“If you want to find a solution to leave then go for it.” The message reflects a clear shift in the goalkeeping hierarchy at Stamford Bridge, with Martinez viewed as the present and young Belgian Mike Penders regarded as the future.

The Spaniard’s time at Chelsea has been defined by a catalogue of costly errors.

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In the opening Premier League match of the season against Fulham, Sanchez was at fault for both goals conceded in a 3-2 win, first allowing Josh King’s shot to squirm past him at the near post, then parrying Timothy Castagne’s effort straight into the path of Gonzalo Garcia.

Those blunders followed a pattern that has frustrated supporters throughout his three years at the club.

Despite periods of solid form, Sanchez’s lapses in concentration and positioning have repeatedly undermined Chelsea’s defensive efforts.

Martinez is now in place as the experienced option and Penders is being carefully developed, meaning Sanchez’s best shot at regular football is to leaave the club.

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