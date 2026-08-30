Victor Osimhen: Galatasaray board told to hand over coach's wage to Super Eagles star after devastating outing

18 touches in the box, 15 shots, and a mind-blowing backheel assist. Victor Osimhen is completely tearing Turkey apart! Galatasaray fans are so mesmerised by his latest outing they literally want to pay him the manager’s salary. Checkout the terrifying numbers behind the King's latest show!

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen produced a footballing performance of absolute dominance, dragging Galatasaray through a decisive 3-2 Super Lig thriller against Goztepe at RAMS Park.

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The 27-year-old forward continued his terrifying start to the domestic campaign, logging another goal and an assist to extend his record to seven goal involvements in just three matches.

Osimhen’s all-action display on the pitch was a tactical masterclass in raw power and elite movement. The masked Nigerian powerhouse completely suffocated the Goztepe backline, registering a remarkable 18 touches in the opposition penalty area, unleashing 15 shots (with 6 on target), and winning a staggering 10 aerial duels.

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'Give Okan's Salary to Osimhen!'

The sheer scale of Osimhen's brilliance broke the internet, prompting his own club to lead the post-match adulation.

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Galatasaray’s official social media accounts immediately posted a defiant message to the rest of the league: "Yes, it's not really possible to stop it."

The Istanbul faithful flooded the comment section in absolute awe, with some half-jokingly demanding that head coach Okan Buruk hand over his financial compensation to the Nigerian superstar. One ecstatic supporter raved:

"Even without you, this team would play this game. Hell, Osi baba would both score goals and play tactically. Give Okan's salary to Osimhen too; let him be both the coach and score goals!"

Evet, onu durdurabilmek pek mümkün değil. pic.twitter.com/6HcCmJYy7D — Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) August 29, 2026

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Another fan echoed the sentiments of absolute dependency on the African King, stating: "If it weren't for Osi, we'd be in dire straits. The championship is already in the bag with him!"

Tactical Flaws Masked by Greatness

However, Osimhen's magnificent performance also sparked a hyper-polarised tactical debate among analytical sections of the fanbase.

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Many warned that the striker's elite work rate is currently masking horrific, deep-rooted defensive issues in Buruk's system.

Victor Osimhen leaves Mo Salah completely in the dust after explosive Istanbul masterclass

"Even Osimhen and the defence can't stop such an army. If Okan solves the problem in the defensive line, it'll be even better. The guys scored both goals in the same way. The players standing on the goalposts just watch," an observant fan warned.

The global ripple effect of the striker's unplayable form was so intense it even penetrated traditional Premier League circles.

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In a viral footnote to the evening, a notable Nigerian Liverpool fan publicly surrendered his long-standing social media agenda against the forward, admitting he used to hate-watch Osimhen and falsely claim Darwin Nunez was superior. "Osimhen na OGO (Glory)... I take my L," the fan confessed.

I hate watch this guy .. I hate watch him so bad even tho I knew his elder brother ( bro Andrew ) so so well



I just believed he isn't that good and people were only glazing him because of his giveaways and because he's Nigerian...



I even refused to get close to his elder… https://t.co/q1DBHgkqpP — COUTINHO LFC 🔴 (@surecr7) August 29, 2026