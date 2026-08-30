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Nigerian-British boxer Itauma fails to break Mike Tyson’s record after brutal knockout

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 07:53 - 30 August 2026
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The 21-year-old Nigerian-British boxer had a bad day at the office
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Moses Itauma's bid to become the second-youngest heavyweight world champion in boxing history ended in heartbreaking fashion after Filip Hrgovic produced a stunning ninth-round comeback at London's O2 Arena.

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The Nigerian-British heavyweight appeared on course for another spectacular knockout before exhaustion allowed the Croatian to turn the fight on its head.

Itauma dominates before Hrgovic strikes

Itauma entered the bout unbeaten after 14 professional fights, with 12 victories coming by knockout, and immediately showed why he had been tipped as one of boxing's brightest young prospects.

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The 21-year-old controlled much of the opening eight rounds with his speed, power and sharp combinations, repeatedly finding Hrgovic's head and body. He even appeared close to forcing a stoppage after landing a barrage of heavy punches, while Hrgovic was given a standing eight count earlier in the contest.

Moses Itauma prefers Burna Boy over Wizkid

Itauma's ambitions were clear. Victory would have made him the second-youngest heavyweight world champion ever, behind the legendary Mike Tyson. However, the relentless pace eventually came at a cost.

Hrgovic completes remarkable comeback

Having absorbed Itauma's punishment for most of the fight, Hrgovic began to sense an opportunity as his younger opponent slowed. The Croatian turned the contest around in the ninth round, backing Itauma towards the ropes before unleashing a sustained barrage of punches.

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Itauma struggled to respond as Hrgovic continued piling on the pressure, eventually forcing the referee to stop the contest after the Briton's corner threw in the towel. The victory saw Hrgovic claim the vacant IBF heavyweight title and become Croatia's first heavyweight world champion.

The result was a devastating blow for Itauma, who had been widely regarded as one of the division's biggest prospects.

Hrgovic, meanwhile, immediately set his sights on a unification fight with WBC champion Agit Kabayel. However, promoter Frank Warren quickly poured cold water on those plans, insisting Hrgovic must first face Frank Sanchez.

For Itauma, the dream of matching Tyson's record is over for now. But at just 21, the talented heavyweight still has plenty of time to rebuild.

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