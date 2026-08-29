Iheanacho climbs top scorer chart in Turkey with latest performance

Super Eagles ace Kelechi Iheanacho continues to show his immense quality at his new club.

Bursaspor secured a vital 2-1 comeback victory over Kayserispor in their Matchweek 4 TFF 1. Lig encounter at the Kadir Has Stadium on Saturday evening, engineered by a standout performance from Nigeria international Kelechi Iheanacho.

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Iheanacho takes charge

Trailing at halftime, Bursaspor flipped the script through Iheanacho. The former Leicester City striker stepped up under pressure to calmly dispatch a 58th-minute penalty, levelling the score.

Refusing to settle for a draw, Iheanacho continued to carve out spaces in the final third, ultimately turning provider in the 77th minute by delivering the crucial assist for Alperen Babacan's match-winning strike.

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Kelechi Iheanacho Kayserispor deplasmanında da boş geçmedi pic.twitter.com/B38CcRFFWk — Trivela Spor (@spor_trivela) August 29, 2026

The impressive display adds to Iheanacho's growing reputation as a talismanic figure for the Green-Whites, as he took his tally for the season to four goals, the most in the division.

How it happened

The hosts established an early foothold and broke the deadlock just after the half-hour mark. Following a VAR review that awarded a penalty, Florent Hasani confidently fired Kayserispor into a 1-0 lead, which they carried into the break.

Bursaspor emerged for the second half with renewed attacking intent. Their persistence paid off when they were awarded a penalty of their own, again confirmed by VAR. Kelechi Iheanacho hammered the spot-kick past Gökhan Değirmenci to make it 1-1.

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With momentum on the visitors' side, Bursaspor completed the turnaround. Iheanacho set up Alperen Babacan, who found the back of the net to seal the 2-1 away victory.

Late substitutions, including Iheanacho being replaced by Lewis Baker in the 86th minute, helped Bursaspor shore up their midfield and successfully see out the remaining minutes of the match.