Not Barcelona or PSG — Osimhen expresses excitement to face ONE team in Champions League

Victor Osimhen is set to lead Galatasaray into another Champions League campaign and has expressed keenness to face one of the teams thay have been drawn against.

Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen has expressed his excitement ahead of a UEFA Champions League reunion with former club Lille.

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The Nigeria international reacted warmly after the French side were drawn against both Galatasaray and Arsenal in the newly expanded 2026/27 league phase.

Nostalgic Instagram exchange

Following the draw in Monaco on Thursday, August 27, 2026, Lille took to Instagram to share a nostalgic photograph featuring Osimhen alongside current Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães.

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The post celebrated their shared 2019/20 tenure at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy and noted the club's excitement to face both former stars this season.

Osimhen quickly took to the comment section of the post, simply replying, "Excited to see you guys again." Gabriel replied similarly, saying, “See you soon.”

Osimhen's Lille legacy

Osimhen enjoyed a spectacular solitary campaign with Lille during the 2019/20 season before securing a blockbuster €70 million transfer to Napoli in September 2020.

During his brief stint in France, the lethal forward netted 18 goals across 38 appearances to establish himself as one of Europe's premier attacking talents.

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He will now return to the Stade Pierre-Mauroy as a Galatasaray player when the reigning 2025/26 Süper Lig champions travel to France for their league phase clash on October 21, 2026.

Galatasaray face gruelling schedule

The emotional reunion represents just one piece of a demanding continental schedule for Galatasaray following the 36-team single-league draw.

The Turkish giants will host Barcelona, Aston Villa, Feyenoord, and Stuttgart in front of a notoriously hostile crowd at RAMS Park in Istanbul.

Their away schedule is equally daunting, requiring trips to defending 2025/26 UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain, Sporting CP, AEK Athens, and Lille.

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Arsenal star welcomes former club

Gabriel Magalhães will also face his former employers when Arsenal welcome Lille to the Emirates Stadium in North London.

The Gunners' overall draw presents a test of their European credentials, highlighted by home ties against 15-time Champions League winners Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Lille, and Azerbaijani debutants Sabah, coached by Yaya Toure.