Just like Victor Moses — How Amorim transformed Chukwueze

Samuel Chukwueze's form for AC Milan brings to the fore one of the most iconic player repurposing in modern football history.

AC Milan's flawless start to the 2026/27 Serie A campaign has ignited conversations surrounding Samuel Chukwueze’s resurgence under new manager Ruben Amorim.

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The 27-year-old Nigeria international has been transformed into a dynamic right wing-back, an effective one at that, prompting fans to draw direct parallels with Victor Moses' legendary season at Chelsea.

The positional tweak yielded another monumental performance on Friday, August 28, as Chukwueze dominated the flank during Milan’s 2-0 league victory over Venezia at the San Siro.

Following the match, the club’s official social media accounts shared a dedicated picture of the Super Eagles star, sparking nostalgic comparisons from supporters.

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A 2016-17 Victor Moses reincarnation! Love to see it play out for Milan like it did for Chelsea. — Gbénga X (@Gbenga_Gboyega) August 28, 2026

The Victor Moses parallel

The conversion of a purely offensive winger mirrors the tactical masterstroke Antonio Conte executed with Moses at Stamford Bridge.

Moses was originally an out-and-out winger who struggled to secure a permanent role at Chelsea, enduring successive loan spells at Liverpool (2013/14), Stoke City (2014/15), and West Ham United (2015/16).

However, when Conte introduced his rigid 3-4-3 system, he found use for Moses, and instantly repurposed him into a tireless right wing-back, becoming a crucial component of the squad that famously captured the 2016/17 Premier League title.

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He subsequently retained that demanding starting role the following year, helping the West London club lift the 2017/18 FA Cup to solidify his legacy.

Amorim unlocks Chukwueze

Chukwueze appears to be walking an identical path after initially flopping upon his arrival in Italy from Villarreal in the summer of 2023.

Amorin has resurrected this guy..he is playing his best football now since he left Villarreal — Chukwunedum (@EnebeliJonas) August 28, 2026

He is great. I just think we will definitely see more in this season from him. His confidence level is building up back. — Tanimowo Ogechi Animashaun💎 (@omociano) August 29, 2026

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Amorim using Chukwueze properly at Milan now, CAF Player of the Year season incoming🔥.



Amad and Mbeumo are levels above, but United sacking the only manager capable of turning their talent into world-class players ruined Amad's chances. Glad it’s coming home to Nigeria anyway. https://t.co/gpCAX7XgDA — OMOIYAELEYIN🧑‍🦳🥚 (@JAMAL____11) August 28, 2026

Throughout his career, the Nigerian was exclusively utilised as a traditional inverted winger, praised for his blistering dribbling but routinely criticised for his erratic final-third output.

Amorim recognised those physical traits and repurposed him during the pre-season, where Chukwueze spectacularly registered a goal and two assists against Manchester United.

I can't forget how he dealt with Manchester United. 🫣🫣 — Eminence (@David100MD) August 29, 2026