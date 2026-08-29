'The standard was high'- Remo Stars coach explains why The Creative Championship is becoming Nigeria’s talent factory

Remo Stars coach Olumide Ajibolade says The Creative Championship's high standards are helping develop Nigeria's next generation of football stars.

As The Creative Championship prepares to begin its expanded 2026/27 season, Ajibolade believes the league has evolved into much more than a grassroots competition; it has become a genuine talent factory attracting attention from European clubs.

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One of the strongest indicators of The Creative Championship's growing influence is its impressive record of exporting young Nigerian footballers to clubs across the globe.

Since the competition was established, more than 100 player transfers into international football markets have been recorded. The transfers span Europe, Asia, Africa and North America, with players moving to clubs in Italy, Belgium, Portugal, Sweden, Norway, Japan, Ukraine, Mexico and several other countries.

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Among the clubs benefiting most from the TCC pathway is Beyond Limits FA, which has produced several players who have gone on to secure moves abroad. The academy's graduates include Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, who joined Monza in Italy, and Shola Ogundana, who earned a move to Ukrainian giants Dynamo Kyiv.

Other academies, including Real Sapphire, Atlantic Business, Sporting Lagos FA, Dannaz, and Dino Sporting Club, have also seen their players secure opportunities across multiple continents.

“The standard was very high” - Olumide

Olumide, whose club, Remo Stars, has benefited from the competition's development pathway through Beyond Limits, said the quality of football in the TCC consistently pushes players to higher levels.

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“The competition was very good for the players because it pushed them to new levels of performance and consistency,” Ajibolade said.

He believes the intensity of the matches creates an environment that closely mirrors the demands of elite football.

He added, “The standard of the TCC was so high that it was almost higher than the standard in the tournament.”

Beyond Limits' success built on excellence

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Rather than attributing the dominance of Beyond Limits, which has won the TCC five times, to superiority alone, Olumide said it reflects the culture of excellence that has become synonymous with the competition.

He continued, “It's not really dominance per se. It's just excellence in the standards that we hold ourselves up to. Through the lens of the European clubs, TCC is top five.”

League expands to 14 teams

The seventh season of the privately owned league will feature 14 teams, following the addition of D'Shack Football Academy and Gaiters FC, as organisers continue to strengthen Nigeria's youth football ecosystem.

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The league launched in 2020 with just eight teams. Since then, the competition has become one of Nigeria's most visible academy leagues, creating pathways for talented youngsters to showcase themselves before clubs and scouts.

“We're doing something different” - CEO

TCC Chief Operating Officer Chike Nwoye believes the competition's uninterrupted growth demonstrates that private investment can successfully drive football development in Nigeria.

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“Having successive uninterrupted seasons are proof that we are actually doing something very great,” Nwoye said.

He acknowledged that running a football league in Nigeria is financially demanding but insisted the investment is worthwhile.

He added, “Doing business in Nigeria is tough. Doing sports business in Nigeria is probably tougher. It's very expensive, but it is worth it.”

Beyond adding more clubs, organisers are introducing initiatives designed to modernise the competition.

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Plans for the new season include enhanced digital fan experiences, greater use of technology, stronger player development pathways, and expanded commercial opportunities.

The league hopes these improvements will make the TCC more attractive to supporters, clubs and potential partners.

Bigger ambitions beyond Lagos and Ogun

The TCC's long-term vision extends beyond its traditional base in Lagos and Ogun states.

Organisers are working on plans to expand into additional Nigerian states, develop television coverage, launch a dedicated TCC TV platform and build partnerships with competitions across West Africa.

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TCC directorate member Japheth Zubairu also revealed that new youth competitions are already in the pipeline.