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NPFL Clubs to receive major financial boost from new sponsorship deal

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 14:20 - 26 August 2026
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The Nigeria Premier Football League has unveiled a landmark three-year, $7.5 million title sponsorship.
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Nigeria Premier Football League clubs are set for a major financial boost after the league secured a landmark $7.5 million (over 10 billion Naira) title sponsorship with EUROMATCH, with 60 per cent of the deal earmarked for clubs to improve player wages and welfare.

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The partnership, announced in Abuja on Wednesday, is worth $2.5 million per season and will begin with the 2026/27 campaign, making EUROMATCH the league's new title sponsor.

In a move designed to benefit footballers directly, league authorities confirmed that the majority of the sponsorship revenue will go straight to the clubs rather than remaining with administrators.

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Clubs to receive 60% of sponsorship funds

NPFL Chairman Gbenga Elegbeleye revealed that 60 per cent of the sponsorship money will be distributed directly to participating clubs.

He said the funds are specifically intended to improve players' salaries and welfare, reinforcing the league's commitment to making footballers the primary beneficiaries of its growing commercial success.

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“I can announce that the deal is for $2.5 million every season from EUROMATCH for three seasons, totaling $7.5 million. This will help in increasing players' wages. Sixty percent of the funds will go straight to the clubs. This must be reflected in the welfare of the footballers,” Elegbeleye said.

Elegbeleye stressed that the NPFL's long-term vision is built around promoting players rather than administrators. According to him, the league's success depends on ensuring that footballers receive greater recognition and better working conditions.

He added, “In sports, the athletes and players are the attractions, not the administrators. The business is about the players. Nigerians should know them. It is not the job of an administrator to be in the public eye. Let our players shine. Let the world know them.”

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The sponsorship announcement comes alongside another major financial incentive for clubs ahead of the new season.

The National Sports Commission has already confirmed that the 2026/27 NPFL champions will receive a record ₦1 billion prize, the biggest title reward in the league's history.

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