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Fanny explains why he resigned from panel to investigate Super Falcons’ disastrous 2026 WAFCON campaign

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 07:30 - 26 August 2026
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Fanny Amun has resigned as chairman of the federation's fact-finding committee.
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Former Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) General Secretary Fanny Amun has resigned as chairman of the federation's fact-finding committee, saying he stepped down immediately after submitting its report to prevent any attempt to influence or alter its findings.

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The veteran football administrator made the revelation during a press conference in Lagos on Tuesday, where he defended his decision to leave both the fact-finding committee and the NFF Ethics Committee.

Amun said his priority was to preserve the credibility of the investigation into Nigeria's recent football setbacks, insisting the report had to reach the NFF leadership without external interference.

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Why Amun Resigned

According to Amun, he deliberately told committee members the assignment would take two weeks, even though he intended to complete it much sooner.

He explained that the strategy was designed to ensure no one had an opportunity to influence the committee's conclusions before the report was formally submitted.

“I did not want anyone to influence the report before I submitted it to the NFF. That was why I submitted it and resigned,” Amun said.

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He added, “I told everyone, including members of the committee, that it would take two weeks, even though I knew it would not take me more than one week. This was because I did not want anyone to influence the fact-finding committee’s decisions.”

He confirmed that his resignation took effect immediately after the report was handed over.

Why the NFF Created the Committee

The NFF established the fact-finding committee on August 17, 2026, amid mounting criticism over the performances of Nigeria's national teams.

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The immediate trigger was the Super Falcons' disappointing campaign at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, where the 10-time African champions exited in the quarter-finals before suffering a historic failure to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

However, NFF President Ibrahim Musa Gusau gave the committee a broader mandate.

The panel was instructed to investigate the underlying causes of the country's recent football struggles, engage key stakeholders and recommend reforms capable of reversing the decline.

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