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'We showed the way' — Sadio Mane drops mentality bomb after stunning Ronaldo-less miracle

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 03:52 - 26 August 2026
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Sadio Mane shines for All Nassr.
Sadio Mane shines for All Nassr.
Al Nassr hero Sadio Mane broke his silence following the chaotic 3-2 comeback win over Al Ettifaq, heavily praising his team’s incredible mentality after surviving a red card and a 2-0 deficit without Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch.
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It takes a truly special character to lead a ten-man team out of a 2-0 grave, especially when the world's most famous footballer has just been pulled from the battlefield.

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Following a heart-stopping 3-2 slaughter of Al Ettifaq, the man of the hour Sadio Mane has finally spoken out, laying down a massive statement about what it truly takes to win in the Saudi Pro League.

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The match will forever be remembered for its sheer tactical madness. After goalkeeper Bento was slapped with a direct red card in the 12th minute, Al Nassr capitulated, falling 2-0 behind before the interval. 

Desperate to stop the bleeding, the coaching staff made the ultimate executive decision: they dragged Cristiano Ronaldo off the pitch, handing the keys of the attack entirely to Mane.

What followed was a ruthless masterclass as the Senegalese icon hammered home a devastating double to seal a miracle comeback.

"This Kind of Mentality Is What We Need"

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Speaking to the club in the dressing room after the final whistle, a beaming but exhausted Mane didn't focus on his individual brilliance. Instead, he delivered a powerful sermon on team unity and mental fortitude.

“It’s not always easy to win three, four, and play the game," Mané declared proudly. "This kind of mentality is what we need... we didn’t give up, from the beginning to the end."

The former Liverpool talisman was visibly moved by how the remaining ten players threw their bodies on the line after the tactical reshuffle at the break. 

"I think, again, the reaction was fantastic and I’m really proud of the boys. The mentality was incredible and the performance as a team was fantastic,” Mané added.

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Setting the New Standard

Mane’s words will undoubtedly echo loudly through the Al Nassr locker room. For months, critics have accused the star-studded squad of relying too heavily on individual moments of magic from Ronaldo rather than operating as a cohesive unit.

Sadio Mane shines for All Nassr.
Sadio Mane shines for All Nassr.
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But by absorbing massive defensive pressure, utilizing summer signing Joao Felix to trigger lethal transitions, and fighting until the 90th minute, the squad proved they possess a championship engine. 

Mane didn't just show Ronaldo the way out of the stadium on Sunday, he showed the entire club the exact blueprint required to conquer Saudi Arabia.

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