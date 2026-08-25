From Sodje to Azeez: Full list of Super Eagles stars who have won PFA awards

Millwall forward Femi Azeez became the latest Super Eagles star to win a PFA award

The Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Awards have long provided recognition for players who stand out among their peers in the English game, with several Nigerian footballers earning places among the best performers in their respective divisions.

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From Efe Sodje’s recognition in the old Division Three to Femi Azeez’s recent inclusion in the Championship Team of the Year, these Super Eagles stars have left their mark on English football.

Efe Sodje — Division Three Team of the Year

Efe Sodje was among the first Nigerian defenders to receive PFA recognition after earning a place in the Division Three Team of the Year for the 2003–04 season.

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The former Super Eagles international had joined Huddersfield Town from Crewe Alexandra in 2003 and was immediately handed the captain’s armband.

Sodje quickly established himself as a commanding presence at the back and played an important role as Huddersfield secured the Division Three play-off title during his debut campaign.

His performances were recognised by his fellow professionals, earning him a place in the PFA’s best XI for the division.

Sam Sodje — League One Team of the Year

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Efe’s younger brother Sam Sodje followed a similar path a few years later when he was named in the PFA League One Team of the Year for the 2005–06 campaign.

After joining Brentford from Margate in 2004, the centre-back became a popular figure among supporters thanks to his defensive aggression, goalscoring ability and famously eye-catching hairstyles.

Sam Sodje || Imago

His performances during the 2005–06 season earned him a place among the division’s standout players, adding another PFA honour to the Sodje family’s impressive record in English football.

Danny Shittu — Championship Team of the Year

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Danny Shittu took the Nigerian representation to the Championship level after enjoying an outstanding 2007–08 campaign with Watford.

The powerful defender scored nine goals in all competitions and was rewarded with selection in the PFA Championship Team of the Year.

Shittu later received further recognition for his work away from the pitch. He was named the club’s PFA Community Champion and subsequently won the PFA Player in the Community award at the Football League Awards.

His achievements demonstrated that Nigerian players could earn PFA recognition through both their performances and contributions to their communities.

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Femi Azeez — Championship Team of the Year

The latest Nigerian to join the list is Super Eagles forward Femi Azeez, who was selected in the 2025–26 PFA Championship Team of the Year.

The Millwall attacker enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in England’s second tier, establishing himself as one of the division’s most dangerous attacking players. Azeez recorded 11 goals and eight assists during the 2025–26 Championship season, combining his pace, direct running and finishing ability to consistently trouble opposing defences.

New kid in the Super Eagles, Azeez.

His inclusion is particularly significant because the PFA Team of the Year is voted for by fellow professionals, making the recognition a strong endorsement of his performances.

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