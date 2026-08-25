Man United set to emulate Chelsea and raid Seagulls: How it affects Barcelona

Manchester United appear to have settled definitively on a left-back target.

Manchester United are reportedly preparing an audacious £50 million bid for Brighton and Hove Albion left-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu before the summer transfer window closes.

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The Red Devils are reportedly stepping up their pursuit just hours after officially announcing the £70 million acquisition of Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba.

Double dip at Brighton

Manchester United appear to be borrowing a page directly from Chelsea's recent transfer playbook by ruthlessly raiding the South Coast club for premium talent with their pursuit of the Turkey international after only recently landing Baleba, according to Goal.

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The 26-year-old Kadıoğlu has established himself as one of the most reliable full-backs in England since arriving from Fenerbahçe for £24 million in August 2024.

During the 2025/26 campaign, he was a defensive mainstay for the Seagulls, amassing 42 appearances across all competitions.

He accumulated an impressive 3,134 minutes of Premier League action last season, proving he possesses the physical durability Manchester United options from last season—Patrick Dorgu, Luke Shaw, and Tyrell Malacia—lacked.

Mounting left-back search

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Securing a permanent solution on the left flank has become a necessity for Manchester United following their debilitating 2-0 opening-day defeat to Hull City.

The Red Devils have already cast a remarkably wide net across the European market, extensively scouting multiple alternatives in Spain.

Lamine Yamal, Jules Kounde, Ferran Torres and Alejandro Balde during the training day of FC Barcelona || Image credit: Imago

The club recently held internal discussions regarding Barcelona star Alejandro Balde and highly rated Racing Santander prospect Jorge Salinas, who has also been linked to the Blaugrana.