Minteh was the star of the show against Chelsea.

Minteh was the star of the show against Chelsea.

Liverpool negotiations for Minteh breaks down after Salah comments: How it affects Man City

Liverpool's transfer plans have reportedly hit a snag, setting off a domino effect in the Premier League.

Liverpool’s pursuit of Yankuba Minteh has reportedly hit a roadblock as negotiations with Brighton and Hove Albion have entirely gone cold.

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The Merseyside club had previously seen successive bids of £50 million and £60 million firmly rejected by the South Coast outfit and were expected to return with a third bid. However, Fabrizio Romano is reporting that talks have failed to progress.

Minteh poisons the well

Interestingly, the report of the stalled transfer came after a highly controversial interview with the 22-year-old surfaced online.

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Minteh sparked backlash from Anfield faithful after bluntly stating he does not look up to former Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah.

However, the viral controversy is unlikely to be the cause of the breakdown, as Brighton had already rejected multiple offers before the video attained virality.

Brighton's Yankubah Minteh | Imago

Domino effect on Gakpo

Running simultaneously with their negotiations for Barcola, Liverpool remain intent on securing Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola as their primary winger target.

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The Reds' initial summer transfer strategy required signing two new wide players before the window slams shut next week: Barcola and Minteh.

With the Minteh deal now effectively dead, the club's hierarchy are now actively scrambling to identify a secondary winger alternative to pursue alongside Barcola.

This search directly impacts Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, who are both pursuing a late deal for Cody Gakpo.