Advertisement

Liverpool negotiations for Minteh breaks down after Salah comments: How it affects Man City

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:58 - 25 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Minteh was the star of the show against Chelsea.
Liverpool's transfer plans have reportedly hit a snag, setting off a domino effect in the Premier League.
Advertisement

Liverpool’s pursuit of Yankuba Minteh has reportedly hit a roadblock as negotiations with Brighton and Hove Albion have entirely gone cold.

Advertisement

The Merseyside club had previously seen successive bids of £50 million and £60 million firmly rejected by the South Coast outfit and were expected to return with a third bid. However, Fabrizio Romano is reporting that talks have failed to progress. 

Minteh poisons the well 

Interestingly, the report of the stalled transfer came after a highly controversial interview with the 22-year-old surfaced online.

Advertisement

Minteh sparked backlash from Anfield faithful after bluntly stating he does not look up to former Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah.

However, the viral controversy is unlikely to be the cause of the breakdown, as Brighton had already rejected multiple offers before the video attained virality.

Brighton's Yankubah Minteh | Imago

Domino effect on Gakpo

Running simultaneously with their negotiations for Barcola, Liverpool remain intent on securing Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola as their primary winger target.

Advertisement

The Reds' initial summer transfer strategy required signing two new wide players before the window slams shut next week: Barcola and Minteh. 

With the Minteh deal now effectively dead, the club's hierarchy are now actively scrambling to identify a secondary winger alternative to pursue alongside Barcola.

This search directly impacts Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, who are both pursuing a late deal for Cody Gakpo.

Liverpool have made it clear that they will not sanction Gakpo's departure until their own double attacking reinforcements are officially secured.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
The 'immense pressure' facing Group F underdogs as Falconets land in Poland with heavy tournament burden
Football
26.08.2026
The 'immense pressure' facing Group F underdogs as Falconets land in Poland with heavy tournament burden
Sadio Mane shines for All Nassr.
Football
26.08.2026
'We showed the way' — Sadio Mane drops mentality bomb after stunning Ronaldo-less miracle
Sadio Mane outshines Ronaldo in Al-Nassr's 'Miracle' comeback — but here's what happened to Cristiano
Football
26.08.2026
Sadio Mane outshines Ronaldo in Al-Nassr's 'Miracle' comeback — but here's what happened to Cristiano
Liverpool negotiations for Minteh breaks down after Salah comments: How it affects Man City
Football
25.08.2026
Liverpool negotiations for Minteh breaks down after Salah comments: How it affects Man City
Nigeria vs Zimbabwe. Femi Azeez shines.
Super Eagles
25.08.2026
From Sodje to Azeez: Full list of Super Eagles stars who have won PFA awards
Nigerian duo help Iheanacho exact revenge on Celtic in dramatic Champions League qualifier
Football
25.08.2026
Nigerian duo help Iheanacho exact revenge on Celtic in dramatic Champions League qualifier