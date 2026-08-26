Sadio Mane outshines Ronaldo in Al-Nassr's 'Miracle' comeback — but here's what happened to Cristiano

10-man Al Nassr pulled off a historic 3-2 comeback against Al Ettifaq after replacing Cristiano Ronaldo. Read Sadio Mane's masterclass breakdown.

Cristiano Ronaldo might command the cameras, but it is Sadio Mane who commands the miracles.

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In what will comfortably go down as the most unhinged, dramatic match in Saudi Pro League history, 10-man Al Nassr pulled off a staggering 3-2 comeback slaughter of Al Ettifaq at the Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium.

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Down to ten men, trailing by two goals at halftime, and suffering a complete tactical crisis, Al Nassr looked completely dead and buried, until a ruthless managerial gamble changed everything.

Down to ten. Down by two. Never out of it.

THIS IS ALNASSR 💛⚔️ pic.twitter.com/spSzcKrEQc — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) August 25, 2026

The Halftime Execution: Hooking the King

The match started as a literal horror story for the visitors. Just 12 minutes in, Al Nassr starting goalkeeper Bento committed absolute footballing suicide, rushing completely out of his box to wipe out Moussa Dembele.

The referee brandished a direct red card, forcing forward Angelo Gabriel off for substitute keeper Abdulrahman Al-Otaibi.

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Al Ettifaq smelled blood. In the 31st minute, Ondrej Duda punished the ten men, whipping a stunning top-corner finish past the backup keeper.

Deep into first-half stoppage time, Alvaro Medrán let fly from distance to double the hosts' lead, leaving Al Nassr facing absolute humiliation at the break.

Then came the decision that shook the stadium. Recognising that his side was being completely overrun in midfield, the Al Nassr manager made the unthinkable call: he pulled Cristiano Ronaldo out of the game entirely, replacing him with defensive midfielder Abdullah Al-Khaibari to stabilise the sinking ship.

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The Sadio Mane Takeover

With Ronaldo watching from the dressing room, Sadio Mané shouldered the entire weight of the club's frontline.

What followed was 45 minutes of pure, unadulterated Senegalese brilliance.

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Sadio Mane shines for All Nassr.

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The resurrection began in the 74th minute when summer signing João Félix carved open the Al Ettifaq backline, sliding a jaw-dropping through-ball to Mané, who coolly slotted his finish into the far corner.

Just three minutes later, the stadium descended into total pandemonium. Felix turned provider yet again, whipping an electric corner directly into the penalty box for defender Abdulelah Al-Amri to power home a devastating equaliser.

The 90th-Minute Heartbreaker

Al Ettifaq pushed forward in complete disbelief, completely losing their defensive discipline in the process.

In the final minute of normal time, Al Nassr launched a lightning-fast counter-attack led by Sami Al-Najei.

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He spotted Mane ghosting past his marker and rolled a perfect ball across the turf. With absolute ice in his veins, Mané smashed it home to complete the miracle.