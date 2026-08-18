NFF led by President Ibrahim Gusau have struggled across all national teams.

NFF led by President Ibrahim Gusau have struggled across all national teams.

‘Bunch of clowns!’ — Ibrahim Gusau and NFF board asked to resign immediately after ruthless Super Falcons sacking

Furious Nigerian football stakeholders have demanded the immediate resignation of NFF President Ibrahim Gusau and Technical Director Austin Eguavoen after the federation fired Justin Madugu's technical crew.

The Nigeria Football Federation has fired the Super Falcons’ entire technical crew, and fans are furious that the board isn’t going with them.

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Coaches out, board stays

As reported by Pulse Sports, the NFF, on Monday, announced via X: “The Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation has asked members of the technical crew of the @NGSuper_Falcons to step down with immediate effect.”

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No specific reason was given, but the move comes days after Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time since 1991.

Super Falcons boss Justine Madugu has been sacked.

Head coach Justin Madugu, who led the Falcons to a record 10th WAFCON title in 2025, and his assistants have been shown the door despite that recent success.

WAFCON 2026: How it fell apart

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Nigeria entered the tournament as defending champions but suffered a shock 3-2 group-stage loss to debutants Malawi, then exited in the quarter-finals to Cameroon.

Super Falcons arrived Rabat in style. Image: Justina Aniefiok (X)

A playoff defeat to South Africa sealed their fate, ending Nigeria’s streak of appearing at every Women’s World Cup.

From looking to defend the crown for an eleventh title to missing out on the global showpiece next year, WAFCON 2026 was a total disaster for Africa’s best ranked team.

🚨🇳🇬 𝗠𝗔𝗝𝗢𝗥 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: The Nigeria Football Federation has asked the entire Super Falcons technical crew to step down with immediate effect.



This comes after the team’s disappointing WAFCON campaign and failure to secure automatic qualification for the 2027 FIFA… pic.twitter.com/VOs26GWYXI — Pulse Sports Nigeria (@PulseSportsNG) August 17, 2026

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Austin Eguavoen is the Technical Director of the NFF || Imago

“NFF, bunch of clowns”

Social media erupted with anger, not at the coaches, but at the federation, the NFF.

“This is shameful… The same way the coaching crew didn’t see anything wrong by DESTROYING a legacy laid since 1991 is the same way the entire board should resign and go,” one fan wrote.

Nigeria football Federation President, Ibrahim Musa Gusau.

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Another added: “NFF, bunch of clowns. The coach takes the fall for a bunch of clowns ruining our football.”

Seasoned journalist Ojb clearly did not find the NFF decision funny as he weighed in with his voice stating;

Calls are now targeting NFF president Ibrahim Gusau and the executive board. “Not just the technical crew, we want the NFF chairman (Gusau) and the technical director (Eguavoen) to step down… Accountability should start from the top,” a post read.

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Some even compared Nigeria’s situation to other football cultures: “In countries like China and Japan, their football administrators would have resigned or even committed suicide… ENKR NFF.”

Pressure on Gusau

The backlash is part of a wider wave of frustration after the Super Eagles also missed the 2026 World Cup.

NFF, led by President Ibrahim Gusau. || Imago

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