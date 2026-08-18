You Don't Need More Risk, You Need More Capital

You watched Arsenal take Manchester City apart in the Community Shield and you knew inside twenty minutes what kind of season Arsenal are about to have, and that if Victor Osimhen joins that side the rest of the league is in real trouble.

You were right, and you have been right about things like this for as long as you can remember. You already know who wins the league and who takes the Golden Boot. The biggest question is how much have you earned from this knowledge and skill?

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The stake is what forces the risk

You know exactly how this goes, because you have lived it more than once.

You read a game correctly, you back it sensibly, and the win does not cover what you spent on data. That is the moment the whole thing turns so you go back in looking for something with meat on it, and thirty minutes of browsing later you have assembled a twenty-leg slip that needs divine intervention to come through.

Then the evening stops being football and becomes work. You are monitoring twenty games at once. You are praying for a comeback in one of them where your side is two goals down with twenty minutes left. Another match you had marked as settled an hour ago has suddenly come alive, and the team you needed to win is now trailing. And somewhere in the middle of all that there is a game that is known for producing over 3 goals is goalless and it’s the 85th minute.

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By the time the whistles go you are exhausted, you were right about most of it, and you have nothing to show for it.

That is what twenty thousand naira does to a good football brain. It makes the disciplined trade worthless, because twenty thousand naira at odds of 1.1 is a two-thousand-naira return, and nobody is opening an app on a Saturday night for two thousand naira. So the twenty-leg slip fills the space where a strategy should be.

The twenty odds were always a symptom. The skill was already there, and the capital is what has been missing all along.

The Principal Trader Program – this new season, try with more capital

We are opening the first cohort of our Principal Trader Program, and we are looking for twenty traders.

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If you are selected, we back you with up to ten million naira of Ole Markets capital. You trade it inside our risk management framework, you keep forty per cent of the profit you generate, and we carry the risk on the position. You are not staking your own money on the outcome.

At that size the maths changes completely. Odds of 1.1 stop being pointless and start being the whole strategy, because a small edge applied to real capital repeatedly is how professional traders actually work. The discipline that looks boring at twenty thousand naira becomes the discipline that pays at ten million.

What we are looking for

Selection runs on your trading history, so the way in is to trade.

Open an account and trade between now and 31 October 2026. We will review every account for three things: whether your strategy is consistent, whether you manage risk under pressure, and whether your returns hold up across a run of positions rather than a lucky weekend.

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Every strategy is welcome. Clipping two per cent across a high volume of trades is as valid as holding a handful of larger positions, and we have no preference between them. What we are appraising is whether the approach is repeatable, disciplined and profitable.

The twenty accounts that come through that review form the first cohort.

We should be plain about one thing. You trade your own funds during the assessment period, at whatever size you are comfortable with, and the capital comes after selection. The assessment is the audition.

Getting started

Go to olemarkets.com and sign up. Your profile and trading wallet are created in one step, and the wallet is live immediately.

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You can fund it two ways. Send USDC on Polygon straight to your wallet and it arrives at once. Or use our naira on-ramp and fund by bank transfer, which asks for a KYC check that takes a few minutes, and once you have done it that once, you fund and withdraw as often as you like without doing it again. Withdrawals run the same way in reverse, either to your crypto wallet or to your Nigerian bank account through our off-ramp.

On Ole Markets you trade with other traders rather than against a house. Prices come from what people in the market are willing to pay each other, you can open and close a position at any point while the market is live, and your winnings come out without a daily withdrawal cap.

There are thousands of markets across the sports you already follow closely.

The season has just started

Everything you trade between now and 31 October becomes a track record whether you meant to build one or not. Twenty of those records get backed with our money in November, and the people who make that list will be the ones who were already doing the boring thing correctly in August.

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