‘Very big disgrace’ — Fans slam Barcelona for disrespect towards Messi

Barcelona face fan backlash after initially ignoring Lionel Messi's final Argentina match before issuing a delayed tribute following his match-winning display

Barcelona have come under fire from furious supporters after appearing to ignore Lionel Messi ahead of the Argentina captain’s emotional farewell to international football.

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While former teammates, current stars and clubs around the world celebrated Messi’s final appearance, the Catalan giants initially remained silent, fuelling fresh speculation about his relationship with president Joan Laporta.

Fans furious as Barcelona ignore Messi farewell

Messi received an outpouring of tributes before his final Argentina appearance against Benin, with Neymar among those paying an emotional tribute to his former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain teammate.

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“It’s not only Argentina that thanks you, the world thanks you for everything you have done for football,” Neymar wrote.

Messi’s Argentina teammate and Inter Miami colleague Rodrigo De Paul also described the 39-year-old as a major influence on his life, while former teammate Angel Di Maria admitted it was a day nobody wanted to arrive.

Even PSG joined the celebrations, posting: “The end of an unforgettable chapter with Argentina. Enjoy it Leo.”

Barcelona, however, initially offered no tribute to the greatest player in the club’s history. Instead, the Catalans continued posting regular content, including an image of a pair of boots.

Tools ⚙️ https://t.co/a3J0gMXV2b — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 7, 2026

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The silence infuriated supporters, particularly amid rumours of tension between Messi and Laporta.

@FCBarcelona You’re embarrassing we the Barca fans. What’s this embarrassment for ?? Post Messi NOW!!! — Xuccesful (@xuccessful_10) October 7, 2026

Every club in the world is posting about Messi except fvcking Barcelona! What’s going on??? — BeksFCB (@Joshua__Ubeku) October 6, 2026

“You’re embarrassing we the Barca fans. Post Messi NOW!!!” one fan wrote. Another described it as “a very big disgrace”, while another added: “Every club in the world is posting about Messi except Barcelona! What’s going on???”

Messi delivers perfect farewell before Barcelona U-turn

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Messi eventually gave Argentina supporters the farewell they had dreamed of, delivering a masterclass during a 3-0 victory over Benin at a packed Monumental stadium.

The legendary forward created Argentina’s opening goal for Nicolas Otamendi before setting up Nico Paz for the second. He then completed the perfect farewell by converting a penalty for his 126th international goal.

The victory brought an emotional end to Messi’s 21-year international career, with the captain leaving as Argentina’s most-capped player with 208 appearances and record scorer with 126 goals. After the final whistle, teammates, opponents and the referee gathered around Messi before a drone show and musical tribute celebrated his remarkable journey.

Barcelona eventually responded after the match, posting a picture of Messi with the Olympic gold medal he won in 2008 while representing the club.

From that gold medal in Beijing in 2008 to an unforgettable career, making history every step of the way with La Albiceleste. 🥇🇦🇷 Congratulations, Leo, for continuing to make Argentina’s jersey even more iconic! 🐐👏 https://t.co/JPYVRvOTHa — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 7, 2026

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“From that gold medal in Beijing in 2008 to an unforgettable career, making history every step of the way with La Albiceleste. Congratulations, Leo, for continuing to make Argentina’s jersey even more iconic!” Barcelona wrote.