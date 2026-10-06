Advertisement

'Special moments' - Lionel Messi prepares for emotional Argentina farewell

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 09:40 - 06 October 2026
Lionel Messi is preparing for an emotional farewell as he prepares to pull on the Argentina shirt for the final time.
Advertisement

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner completed his last training session with the national team at the Ezeiza complex ahead of Tuesday’s friendly against Benin at the Estadio Monumental.

Advertisement

The occasion was attended by team-mates and several former players, including Ezequiel Lavezzi, who turned up to offer their support.

Messi later took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message alongside photos of the squad sharing light-hearted moments during the session.

Advertisement

“Special moments that I know I’m going to miss…” he wrote.

The 39-year-old will bow out with a national record of 125 goals in 207 appearances, an extraordinary legacy that includes World Cup glory in 2022 and multiple Copa América titles.

Several senior players, including Rodrigo De Paul, Nicolas Otamendi, Giovani Lo Celso and Nicolas Tagliafico, have returned to the squad for the farewell match.

Lionel Messi || Imago
Lionel Messi || Imago
Advertisement

Once the final whistle blows in Buenos Aires, Messi will turn his full attention back to Inter Miami in MLS.

For coach Lionel Scaloni, the focus will shift to building a new era without the player who has defined Argentine football for more than two decades.

The Monumental is expected to be packed for a night of celebration as Argentina bid farewell to their greatest-ever player.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Ronaldo sets condition for Portugal return
Football
06.10.2026
Ronaldo sets condition for Portugal return
Forget it, I won't apologise to Ronaldo — Portugal boss Jorge Jesus declares
Football
06.10.2026
Forget it, I won't apologise to Ronaldo — Portugal boss Jorge Jesus declares
Goodbye Leo! 5 untouchable records Messi set for Argentina
Football
06.10.2026
Goodbye Leo! 5 untouchable records Messi set for Argentina
Former NFF president Amaju Pinnick loses FIFA connection as he is unseated for council re-election.
Super Eagles
06.10.2026
Did Infantino rob Nigeria of a 2026 World Cup slot? FIFA documents reveal damning details of DR Congo eligibility trial
Super Eagles motivated to beat Russia after Guinea-Bissau shocker — Eric Chelle
Football
06.10.2026
Super Eagles motivated to beat Russia after Guinea-Bissau shocker — Eric Chelle
'Special moments' - Lionel Messi prepares for emotional Argentina farewell
Football
06.10.2026
'Special moments' - Lionel Messi prepares for emotional Argentina farewell