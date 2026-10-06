'Special moments' - Lionel Messi prepares for emotional Argentina farewell
The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner completed his last training session with the national team at the Ezeiza complex ahead of Tuesday’s friendly against Benin at the Estadio Monumental.
The occasion was attended by team-mates and several former players, including Ezequiel Lavezzi, who turned up to offer their support.
Messi later took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message alongside photos of the squad sharing light-hearted moments during the session.
“Special moments that I know I’m going to miss…” he wrote.
The 39-year-old will bow out with a national record of 125 goals in 207 appearances, an extraordinary legacy that includes World Cup glory in 2022 and multiple Copa América titles.
Several senior players, including Rodrigo De Paul, Nicolas Otamendi, Giovani Lo Celso and Nicolas Tagliafico, have returned to the squad for the farewell match.
Once the final whistle blows in Buenos Aires, Messi will turn his full attention back to Inter Miami in MLS.
For coach Lionel Scaloni, the focus will shift to building a new era without the player who has defined Argentine football for more than two decades.
The Monumental is expected to be packed for a night of celebration as Argentina bid farewell to their greatest-ever player.