No gifts for Messi — Benin star warns Argentina ahead of La Pulga's final game

Benin Republic star Marcel Dandjinou has promised a competing atmosphere in the friendly clash against Argentina.

Benin Republic goalkeeper Marcel Dandjinou has issued a defiant message ahead of Lionel Messi's final international match, insisting his side will not compromise their dignity to manufacture a fairytale ending for the Argentine captain.

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What Marcel Dandjinou said

The 28-year-old shot-stopper outlined his squad's ambitions during a recent interview with Spanish publication Marca.

While acknowledging the magnitude of the occasion, Dandjinou maintained that Benin will approach the fixture with the utmost competitive integrity.

"For me, this match isn't like any other," the goalkeeper declared. "I think it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, because it's Messi's last match. It's a special game.

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We're here for Argentina and for Messi, but we mustn't forget that we also represent our country. We're here to defend Benin."

"This is football: eleven against eleven. We can win, draw, or they can win... We're not here to be tourists in Argentina; we're here to play and compete."

No gifts for Messi

When pressed on whether he would deliberately concede a late penalty to allow the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner a final moment of glory, Dandjinou firmly rejected the notion.

"No, no. I am a goalkeeper, and my role is to stop shots," he responded. "Even if it's the last minute and there is a penalty, if Messi takes it, I will try to stop it. It's as simple as that: it's football."

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The goalkeeper further highlighted that manufacturing a goal would ultimately be a disservice to the forward's legendary status.

Yes, we are here to celebrate Messi, but nobody told us that we had to offer him a goal," he added.

​"And knowing Messi, you don't need to give him any gifts. If he wants to score, he will have to do everything possible to achieve it."

​The farewell at the Monumental

The exhibition clash, arranged specifically by the Argentine Football Association to pay homage to their departing captain, is scheduled for Tuesday, October 6, 2026, at the Estadio Mâs Monumental in Buenos Aires.

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​Messi, who announced his international retirement plans earlier in the year, is currently participating in his final training sessions alongside his teammates.

​The 39-year-old steps away from the international stage having completely rewritten his nation's modern footballing history, securing the 2021 Copa América, the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and the 2024 Copa América.