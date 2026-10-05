Messi vs Ronaldo: Ex-Chelsea gives Mikel Obi sensible response to GOAT debate

A former Chelsea forward was the latest address the GOAT debate on Obi One podcast.

Former Chelsea forward Willian is the latest prominent footballing figure to weigh in on the notoriously polarising debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, ultimately selecting the Argentine playmaker when pushed for a definitive answer.

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​The Obi One Podcast appearance

​The 38-year-old Brazilian, who is currently a free agent following his departure from Fulham, made the admission during a recent appearance on The Obi One Podcast.

​When Mikel put Willian on the spot by asking him to choose between the two defining superstars of the modern era, he initially attempted to navigate the question diplomatically, refusing to diminish the unprecedented achievements of either player.

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​"This question, this one is hard, because I love them both," Willian explained. "Both of them, they are not from here, from this planet; they are from another world."

​Despite acknowledging Messi as a better fit for his own stylistic preferences, the Brazilian enthusiastically praised Ronaldo's explosive early career at Manchester United.

Pointing to the Portuguese forward's initial stint at Old Trafford between 2003 and 2009, Willian highlighted his raw flair.

​"But Ronaldo at United when he started there, oh, he had skills," he noted. "Fast, skills... Put the opponents on the floor all the time, you know. Like, fake shot, fake shot."

Willian’s compromise and final verdict

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​As the conversation progressed, Willian attempted to resolve the debate by suggesting a hypothetical setup where he would simply deploy both legends in the same starting lineup.

​"For me, let's say if I'm the coach, I put Ronaldo as a number 9 striker and I put Messi as a number 10," he proposed. "For me, both they can play in my team, right?"

​However, hosts refused to accept the diplomatic draw, forcing the Brazilian to choose just one player to secure a hypothetical victory. Left without any loopholes, Willian finally conceded his definitive stance on the rivalry.