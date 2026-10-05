NBA star LaMelo Ball's girlfriend arrested on drug possession charges

Ana Montana, girlfriend of NBA star LaMelo Ball, faces felony drug fraud charges in North Carolina

LaMelo Ball’s girlfriend Ana Montana has been arrested in North Carolina and faces felony charges related to the alleged fraudulent acquisition of a controlled substance.

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The model, whose real name is Analicia Chaves, is also facing two misdemeanor drug possession charges as the legal case unfolds.

Montana faces four drug charges

Montana was arrested by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office and was being held on a $20,000 bond after a warrant was issued on September 22.

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According to the arrest warrant, police allege that Montana obtained alprazolam, a drug commonly associated with Xanax, from a Walgreens pharmacy using a DEA registration and medical provider identification allegedly stolen from a doctor.

She faces two felony counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud or forgery, alongside two misdemeanor counts of simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. The charges relate to an alleged incident on February 21.

Montana has not admitted wrongdoing and has stressed that the legal process is ongoing. In a statement on Instagram, she said the situation had been difficult while claiming that some coverage had failed to provide the full context.

“Because this is now a legal matter, I'm limited in what I can share publicly,” Montana wrote. “I have seen aspects of this situation portrayed in the media in a way that does not reflect the full context or circumstances of my experience.”

Ball's girlfriend asks for privacy

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Montana’s lawyer also sought to clarify the allegations, saying the charges claim that a doctor used a fraudulent DEA registration and National Provider Identifier number to prescribe alprazolam for Chaves.

The lawyer said Montana allegedly used the prescription to obtain the medication from a pharmacy, with the possession charges apparently relating to the same medication.

Montana and Ball have been romantically linked since 2021 and welcomed their first child, a son named LaOne, in January. They publicly announced the birth in May.

Ball is preparing for his first season with the Minnesota Timberwolves after leaving the Charlotte Hornets as part of a complicated four-team trade involving Brooklyn and Chicago.

While Montana focuses on the legal proceedings, she has asked for privacy and said her attention remains on her son, family and her work with the I Am Fertility nonprofit, which supports women dealing with fertility challenges.

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