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Portugal FA president finally reveals why Ronaldo didn't retire after 2026 World Cup

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:48 - 04 October 2026
FPF president Pedro Proenca provided insight into Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to extend his international career.
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Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) President Pedro Proença has shed light on Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to prolong his international career beyond the 2026 FIFA World Cup, insisting the 41-year-old continued playing solely out of his deep devotion to the national team.

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​What Pedro Proença said

​Speaking to the media to clarify his recent silence regarding the ongoing friction between the forward and manager Jorge Jesus, Proença offered a firm defence of the captain's enduring commitment to his country.

​"Today the players showed that umbilical relationship with our current captain," Proença stated. "Ronaldo is part of our National Team, he is our flag."

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​"Ronaldo is a Portuguese icon, he is an absolutely extraordinary player who could have ended his career at the World Cup and he didn't want to because of the love he has for the National Team," he continued. "I am a witness to this relationship that Ronaldo has with the Portuguese people and with our National Team."

Cristiano Ronaldo likes IG post labelling FIFA corrupt

Ronaldo at 2026 World Cup 

​Proença's comments provide crucial context to a turbulent summer for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

​Despite scoring a brace during a 5-0 group-stage victory over Uzbekistan, Ronaldo's overall performance in North America made it abundantly clear that he was operating far below his peak levels 

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Cristiano Ronaldo at the 2026 World Cup| IMAGO

The forward faced scrutiny from pundits and supporters as Portugal ultimately crashed out of the tournament following a 1-0 Round of 16 defeat to Spain on July 6, 2026. ​The backlash generated a wave of speculation regarding his immediate future.

​The retirement rumours

​Reacting to the criticism directed at her brother, Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, publicly implied during the tournament that he was finally preparing to step away from international duty, claiming it was his “last dance.”​

While Ronaldo immediately attempted to play down his sister's comments to the press, he admitted that it was his final World Cup, despite Portugal being a co-host in the next edition.

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