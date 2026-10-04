I'm satisfied with Jorge Jesus — Portuguese FA president breaks silence on Ronaldo scandal

Portugal's chief football administrator Pedro Proenca finally made a public comment about the Cristiano Ronaldo debacle.

Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) President Pedro Proença has issued a public vote of confidence in national team manager Jorge Jesus, while simultaneously paying homage to absent captain Cristiano Ronaldo in a calculated attempt to pacify the ongoing national scandal.

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​What Pedro Proença said

​Speaking to Portuguese broadcaster RTP following a flawless international window, the FPF president sought to formally distance the federation's executive branch from the touchline friction.

​Proença endorsed Jesus, pointing to the immediate on-pitch success as undeniable validation for the managerial appointment.

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​"I am extremely satisfied with this new cycle, a new coach, new methodologies; the results speak for themselves," Proença stated.

"It's been 14 intense days with 25 top-class players, a new coaching staff. What we feel today is that the Portuguese people have regained faith in our national team."

​When pressed on the escalating controversy surrounding the 41-year-old forward, the federation president echoed Jesus's exact framing of the fallout while praising the captain's legacy.

​"I'm not going to give those clarifications; these are perfectly normal conversations between coaches and players," Proença insisted.

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"We're talking about the best player of all time, a player who has given more than two decades to Portuguese football. Cristiano Ronaldo today represents the greatest symbol of Portuguese identity; we must pay homage to Cristiano Ronaldo.”

​He maintained that the door remains open for the forward, adding: "He is in the National Team on his own sporting merit, and that has to be absolutely unquestionable.”

“He will always be part of this working group as long as he is technically capable. On the specific subject, let me say that we are facing a misunderstanding that has to be resolved internally.”

Jorge Jesus has returned as coach of Al-Hilal

​Proenca’s earlier mediation attempt

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​Proença's recent comments follow frantic, behind-the-scenes efforts to prevent the crisis from spilling into the public domain.

​The friction originated on September 27, when Jesus left Ronaldo as an unused substitute during Portugal's 2-1 UEFA Nations League victory over Norway, breaking a reported pre-match promise to utilise the forward.

Recognising the severity of the dressing room breakdown, Proença urgently cancelled a scheduled trip to the Azores for an Under-21 fixture and flew directly to the senior camp for emergency mediation talks.

Tensions developed between Ronaldo and Jesus in Portugal

​Despite reports of a three-way meeting and a desperate last-minute airport intervention by both Proença and Jesus to prevent his departure, Ronaldo officially abandoned the squad in Copenhagen on September 30.

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​A perfect start under Jorge Jesus

​While the scramble to appease the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who delivered the 2016 UEFA European Championship and two UEFA Nations League titles for his country, dominated the headlines, Jesus successfully insulated the remaining squad from the noise.

​Portugal concluded the chaotic window by defeating Norway at Estadio do Dragao on October 4th without their captain.

The victory capped a dominant start under the new coaching staff, securing a perfect four wins from four Nations League fixtures to establish a commanding lead at the top of their group.