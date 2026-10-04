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Portugal coach Jorge Jesus provides update on Ronaldo situation

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 22:46 - 04 October 2026
The Portuguese national team head coach Jorge Jesus answered fresh questions on Cristiano Ronaldo.
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Portugal national team manager Jorge Jesus has opened the door for Cristiano Ronaldo to return to the squad, attempting to de-escalate the captain's controversial walkout by dismissing the incident as a simple misunderstanding.

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What Jorge Jesus said 

​Speaking to the media following the victory against Norway, which ensured Portugal ended the international window with a 100% record, Jesus sought to pour cold water on the national scandal.

​Despite the polarising fallout, the 72-year-old manager insisted that no bridges had been burned.

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​"I don't know what's going to happen, for me everything is open," Jesus stated. "He has to decide his life before the call-up. If he's playing and wants to be in the national team, he can come back whenever he wants, why not?"

​Jesus flatly rejected the notion of an unrepairable rift, placing the responsibility for a return entirely on the 41-year-old forward.

Tensions are rising between Ronaldo and Jesus in Portugal

​"This was a misunderstanding and in my opinion it's easy to resolve," the manager continued. "As far as I'm concerned, everything is fine. When will it be resolved? I don't know, we'll see, this game just ended."

What happened 

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​The so-called misunderstanding resulted in one of the most explosive controversies in recent Portuguese football history.

​The friction originated during Portugal's 2-1 UEFA Nations League victory over Norway on September 27, where Jesus opted to leave Ronaldo as an unused substitute. 

Reports later described a severe breakdown in the relationship between the two men over perceived public disrespect surrounding Jesus's selection decision. Angered by the manager's handling of his status, Ronaldo abruptly abandoned the national team camp on September 30.

​The walkout triggered media scrutiny and sparked a civil war among the fanbase, with Ronaldo's sister and partner launching fierce social media attacks against the manager and critical supporters.

Ronaldo's Portugal jersey no has been reassigned.
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Portugal keep winning

​While the off-pitch narrative has been completely dominated by the Ronaldo dispute, Jesus has successfully insulated the squad from the noise to deliver flawless results.

​Following the 2-1 victory over Norway, Portugal immediately travelled to Copenhagen and secured a comprehensive 4-2 victory against Denmark on October 1 without their captain, before capping it off with another victory against Landslaget

The results cemented a perfect start to Jesus's tenure, securing four wins from his first four Nations League matches to establish absolute control of their group.

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