Goncalo Ramos proves he’s better than Ronaldo for Portugal’s future

Goncalo Ramos has scored in three consecutive matches to lead Portugal into a new era following Cristiano Ronaldo's national team departure from camp

Goncalo Ramos is making a compelling case to become Portugal’s next attacking leader after Cristiano Ronaldo’s dramatic departure from the national team camp.

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The AC Milan forward has responded to the turmoil with goals, helping Jorge Jesus’ side maintain their momentum while proving Portugal have options beyond their legendary captain.

Ramos takes centre stage for Portugal

Portugal responded to the noise surrounding Ronaldo with an impressive 4-2 victory over Denmark in the UEFA Nations League, showing that the squad remains focused despite the controversy.

Ramos has been particularly impressive during the recent run, scoring in three consecutive matches and emerging as an increasingly important figure in Jesus’ attack.

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His latest goal came in Portugal’s 2-1 victory over Norway, where he completed the comeback after Kristoffer Ajer had given the visitors a stunning lead. Joao Cancelo’s rocket restored parity before Ramos struck the decisive goal to send Portugal towards another important victory.

The forward’s consistency has arrived at a significant moment for the Selecao, with Ronaldo’s future becoming increasingly uncertain following his decision to leave camp after learning he would not start against Denmark.

Portugal's post-Ronaldo era taking shape

Ronaldo remains Portugal’s all-time leading goalscorer and one of the greatest players in international football history, but Ramos is showing that the national team can continue winning without depending on its iconic No.7.

Portugal have already secured a top-two finish in their group with two matches still to play, guaranteeing their place in the last eight in March 2027.

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For Jesus, that progression provides an opportunity to develop a new attacking identity, and Ramos appears increasingly suited to becoming its focal point.

Three goals in three consecutive matches have given the Milan forward serious momentum, while Portugal’s results suggest the team are handling life without Ronaldo better than many expected.