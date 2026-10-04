Osimhen vs Yamal? Super Eagles star set to make comeback against Barcelona

Victor Osimhen is set to make his long-awaited return for Galatasaray when the Turkish champions host Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League later this month.

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However, according to Turkish outlet A Spor (via Sabah Sports), the Super Eagles striker is expected to be in the starting XI for the clash at Rams Park on Tuesday, 13 October.

The report also indicates that Osimhen could feature in Galatasaray’s Super Lig match against Kasımpaşa on 9 October, depending on his fitness.

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The Nigerian international has been sidelined with a groin injury sustained during Galatasaray’s win over Başakşehir last month.

As a result, he missed the club’s recent games against Sporting Lisbon, Kocaelispor and Trabzonspor, as well as Nigeria’s AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

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His potential return pits him against Barcelona’s teenage star Lamine Yamal in what promises to be a high-profile Champions League encounter.

Osimhen has been a key figure for Galatasaray since joining the club, and his presence up front would provide a major boost for the Turkish side as they look to make an impact in Europe.