Scaloni's Messi comments highlights Ronaldo's treatment in Portugal
Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has delivered an emotional public tribute ahead of Lionel Messi's final international match, inadvertently highlighting a jarring contrast with the bitter national team fallout currently engulfing Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal.
Messi's monumental farewell
The Argentine Football Association successfully coaxed Messi out of his planned retirement for one final celebratory exhibition against the Benin Republic.
The historic fixture is scheduled for Tuesday, October 6, 2026, at the 84,000-capacity Estadio Mâs Monumental in Buenos Aires.
To mark the conclusion of a legendary international tenure that secured the 2021 Copa América, the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and the 2024 Copa América, Adidas released a special edition "2026 Messi Tribute Argentina Jersey" featuring bespoke branding and a stylised Sol de Mayo graphic.
Scaloni's emotional tribute
Speaking during his post match press conference for their friendly triumph over Burkina Faso, Scaloni admitted his overwhelming gratitude and sorrow regarding his captain's impending departure.
"Nothing will be the same without Leo Messi," the 48-year-old manager confessed. "I've never seen anyone else transmit the feeling that Leo does. That's what we're going to miss the most."
Scaloni, who guided Argentina to global dominance alongside the forward, emphasised the sheer magnitude of the occasion.
"I imagine Tuesday's match to be very emotional for everyone, including Leo. It will be an unforgettable day," he stated. "It will be his day and that of his team-mates, who also gave him his greatest footballing joy. I am grateful to be able to enjoy it, and I am going to be a mere spectator."
Addressing the unprecedented public demand for the farewell event, Scaloni added: "I imagine that if there were five Monumentals, they would be full."
A sharp contrast in Portugal
Scaloni's reverent send-off for Messi stands in stark opposition to the tumultuous twilight currently being experienced by his career-long rival.
While Argentina prepares a meticulously crafted celebration for their captain, Portugal remains engulfed in a polarising national scandal.
The crisis erupted after manager Jorge Jesus benched the 41-year-old Ronaldo as an unused substitute during Portugal's 2-1 UEFA Nations League victory over Norway on September 27, 2026.
The perceived lack of respect prompted the forward to abandon the national team camp three days later on September 30.
Addressing the media, Fernande pleaded for a dignified resolution that honours the forward's historical contributions.
"The most important thing is that this ends well for both sides," Fernandes urged, warning the Portuguese public not to fracture over the tactical dispute.
"Cristiano is and will be the biggest icon of our national team, and he deserves everyone's respect, regardless of who likes him more or less."