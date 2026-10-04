Scaloni's Messi comments highlights Ronaldo's treatment in Portugal

Argentina coach Lionel Messi made incredibly emotional comments about Lionel Messi's send-off.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has delivered an emotional public tribute ahead of Lionel Messi's final international match, inadvertently highlighting a jarring contrast with the bitter national team fallout currently engulfing Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal.

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Messi's monumental farewell

​The Argentine Football Association successfully coaxed Messi out of his planned retirement for one final celebratory exhibition against the Benin Republic.

​The historic fixture is scheduled for Tuesday, October 6, 2026, at the 84,000-capacity Estadio Mâs Monumental in Buenos Aires.

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To mark the conclusion of a legendary international tenure that secured the 2021 Copa América, the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and the 2024 Copa América, Adidas released a special edition "2026 Messi Tribute Argentina Jersey" featuring bespoke branding and a stylised Sol de Mayo graphic.

​Scaloni's emotional tribute

​Speaking during his post match press conference for their friendly triumph over Burkina Faso, Scaloni admitted his overwhelming gratitude and sorrow regarding his captain's impending departure.

​"Nothing will be the same without Leo Messi," the 48-year-old manager confessed. "I've never seen anyone else transmit the feeling that Leo does. That's what we're going to miss the most."

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​Scaloni, who guided Argentina to global dominance alongside the forward, emphasised the sheer magnitude of the occasion.

​"I imagine Tuesday's match to be very emotional for everyone, including Leo. It will be an unforgettable day," he stated. "It will be his day and that of his team-mates, who also gave him his greatest footballing joy. I am grateful to be able to enjoy it, and I am going to be a mere spectator."

Lionel Messi celebrates with the Argentina squad after winning the 2022 World Cup (Credit: Imago)

​Addressing the unprecedented public demand for the farewell event, Scaloni added: "I imagine that if there were five Monumentals, they would be full."

​A sharp contrast in Portugal

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​Scaloni's reverent send-off for Messi stands in stark opposition to the tumultuous twilight currently being experienced by his career-long rival.

​While Argentina prepares a meticulously crafted celebration for their captain, Portugal remains engulfed in a polarising national scandal.

The crisis erupted after manager Jorge Jesus benched the 41-year-old Ronaldo as an unused substitute during Portugal's 2-1 UEFA Nations League victory over Norway on September 27, 2026.

The perceived lack of respect prompted the forward to abandon the national team camp three days later on September 30.

​Addressing the media, Fernande pleaded for a dignified resolution that honours the forward's historical contributions.

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​"The most important thing is that this ends well for both sides," Fernandes urged, warning the Portuguese public not to fracture over the tactical dispute.