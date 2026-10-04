Portugal's senior government official defends Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has gotten the support of a senior Portuguese government official in his feud with Jorge Jesus.

​Portugal's Economy Minister, Manuel Castro Almeida, has formally intervened in the escalating national debate surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo, defending the forward's immense value to the country's global standing following his controversial exit from the national team camp.

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​The government intervention

​Speaking to the Now channel on October 4, 2026, the government official reminded the public of the 41-year-old's unmatched off-pitch contributions.

​"Cristiano Ronaldo has an enormous impact on the projection and enhancement of the Portugal brand," Castro Almeida stated.

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​The minister emphasised that for a significant portion of the global population, the Selecao’s record scorer serves as the primary reference point for the entire nation.

He likened the forward to "the most famous company in Portugal," noting that "many people do not know Portugal except because of Cristiano Ronaldo."

​Despite his strong defense of Ronaldo's economic and cultural impact, the minister deliberately distanced himself from the bitter touchline friction that caused the ongoing crisis.

​The fallout originated after manager Jorge Jesus left Ronaldo as an unused substitute during Portugal's 2-1 UEFA Nations League victory over Norway on September 27. The perceived disrespect ultimately led the forward to abandon the national squad on September 30.

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​Castro Almeida refused to apportion blame for the walkout, insisting he is "not an expert" on footballing matters while maintaining his focus strictly on the forward's broader worth to the Portuguese state.

​A polarised nation

​The minister's comments arrive as the Portuguese fanbase remain fractured over the incident.

​The immediate aftermath saw Ronaldo's sister, Elma Aveiro, launch a fierce social media attack against "envious" and "ignorant" Portuguese supporters, while stand-in captain Bruno Fernandes publicly pleaded for the nation not to divide itself or take sides.

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​However, Ronaldo continues to command grassroots support. Since the incident, a series of coordinated billboards appeared across Lisbon in direct support of the Al-Nassr forward.

The public displays featured pro-Ronaldo messages, including "Thank you Cristiano Ronaldo for everything you've done for Portugal, you will always be our captain.”