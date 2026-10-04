Zidane speaks on Ronaldo amid Portugal scandal

Cristiano Ronaldo's former coach Zinedine Zidane is the latest to weigh in on the Portugal camp exit scandal.

France head coach Zinédine Zidane has offered a public show of support for Cristiano Ronaldo, praising his character and legacy amid the intense backlash surrounding the forward's bitter exit from the Portugal national team.

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Zidane's press conference

Zidane addressed the ongoing crisis on Sunday, October 4, 2026, during his pre-match press conference ahead of France's upcoming UEFA Nations League clash against Belgium, scheduled for Monday at the Stade de France.

When asked about the 41-year-old's international fallout, the former Real Madrid manager delivered a glowing endorsement of the forward's career and professionalism.

"We must praise his wonderful career," Zidane stated to the press. "I was lucky to have him with me, as he helped me win many titles. A salute to Cristiano! I have always held great respect for everyone I spent time with".

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The Real Madrid golden era

Zidane's comments carry profound weight, anchored in the unprecedented success the pair achieved during their

During Zidane's first managerial stint at the Santiago Bernabéu (2016–2018), Ronaldo served as the talisman for a dominant squad.

Together, they secured three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles. The duo also captured the 2016/17 La Liga crown, two FIFA Club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, and the 2017 Supercopa de España before Ronaldo's eventual departure for Juventus in July 2018.

Ronaldo's Portugal walkout fallout

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The French manager'sarrives precisely when Ronaldo is facing unprecedented scrutiny from Portuguese supporters and media.

The controversy stems from Ronaldo's decision to abandon the Portugal national team camp on September 30.

While stand-in captain Bruno Fernandes recently urged national unity, the internal dispute has escalated following fiery social media interventions from Ronaldo's inner circle.

The abrupt walkout followed a disagreement with manager Jorge Jesus, who benched the forward as an unused substitute during Portugal's 2-1 UEFA Nations League victory against Norway on September 27.