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U-Turn? Portugal boss Jesus ready to meet Cristiano Ronaldo for urgent talks

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 15:40 - 04 October 2026
Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus has agreed to take part in an urgent meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo in a bid to end their conflict.
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According to Portuguese newspaper A Bola, Jesus has accepted a mediation initiative proposed by the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF).

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Federation officials are now waiting for confirmation from Ronaldo that he is willing to attend the talks.

The meeting comes after Ronaldo dramatically left the national team camp in Copenhagen last Wednesday following a fallout with Jesus.

The 41-year-old had been left unused as a substitute in the Nations League win over Norway and later walked out after the coach’s comments at the press conference.

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Ronaldo has since said he will “tell the Portuguese people the truth” about his departure at the appropriate time, without formally announcing his retirement.

FPF president Pedro Proença had already held discussions with both parties earlier in the week.

The latest move is an effort to facilitate reconciliation and avoid what could mark the end of Ronaldo’s long and successful international career.

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Jesus has publicly described Ronaldo as “a symbol of the national team and of Portugal,” while insisting the focus must remain on the team.

Whether the proposed meeting takes place now depends on Ronaldo’s response.

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