Bruno Fernandes reveals what he told Ronaldo before 41-year-old legend abandoned Portugal team

Bruno Fernandes reveals his message to Cristiano Ronaldo after the 41-year-old legend left the Portugal camp following a rift with manager Jorge Jesus.

Bruno Fernandes has revealed the emotional message he delivered to Cristiano Ronaldo before the Portugal captain sensationally left the national team camp amid his dispute with manager Jorge Jesus.

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The Manchester United midfielder insists Ronaldo remains the biggest symbol of Portuguese football and urged his team-mate to remember his enduring place in the hearts of the nation’s supporters.

Fernandes tries to calm Ronaldo situation

Ronaldo left Portugal’s training camp after Jesus indicated that he would not start against Denmark, having also remained on the bench throughout the 2-1 victory over Norway. The 41-year-old subsequently flew to Madrid on his private jet after leaving Copenhagen, where Portugal were preparing for the Nations League clash.

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Ronaldo later confirmed that comments made by Jesus had prompted his decision to depart, revealing that he had discussed the situation with Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proença.

Fernandes, however, made clear that the players were not interested in becoming involved in the dispute between Ronaldo and the manager.

“To put an end to this matter once and for all, I don't need to speak with my colleagues,” Fernandes said. “We know how to manage our situations. We have a situation that has nothing to do with the players, and our most important role is to deliver results.”

The United midfielder then revealed that he had personally spoken with Ronaldo about the situation and delivered a powerful message to his captain.

“I had a conversation with Cris. What I told him is that the most important thing, regardless of what happens, is that he will never cease to be the greatest symbol of our national team and country, for everything he has done in Portugal and around the world.”

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‘Cris will always be the greatest icon’ - Bruno declares

Fernandes believes Ronaldo’s contribution to Portugal cannot be affected by the latest dispute, regardless of how the situation with Jesus eventually develops.

“He has a reserved place not only among the best of all time, but also in the hearts of the Portuguese people,” Fernandes added.

The Manchester United midfielder also called for unity within the national team and urged everyone involved to resolve their differences away from the spotlight.

“We cannot divide ourselves; the national team is one, and all parties should resolve their issues behind closed doors. I think that's how it will be, and that everything will end well on both sides.”

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Fernandes insisted the players were largely removed from the controversy, adding: “We are out of the matter; we spend a lot of time playing cards and are outside the controversy surrounding this issue.”

He also appealed to Portuguese supporters not to take sides, adding, “Cris will always be the greatest icon of our national team, of world football, and deserves the respect of all Portuguese people, regardless of who likes him more or less.”