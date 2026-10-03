He is the greatest — Bruno Fernandes breaks silence is Ronaldo vs Portugal scandal

Bruno Fernandes warned Portugal fans amid the scandal of Cristiano Ronaldo's camp exit.

Stand-in Portugal Captain Bruno Fernandes has broken his silence regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's sudden departure from the national team camp, calling for unity while demanding the dispute be resolved internally.

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Ronaldo's walkout

The controversy stems from Ronaldo's decision to abruptly abandon the squad on September 30.

The 41-year-old forward left following a disagreement with manager Jorge Jesus over his status as an unused substitute during Portugal's 2-1 victory against Norway on September 27.

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Ronaldo released a cryptic statement upon his exit, promising to reveal the truth at a later date, which subsequently triggered a wave of media scrutiny and polarised the Portuguese fanbase.

Stepping into the leadership void

In Ronaldo's absence, Fernandes formally assumed the captain's armband for Portugal's UEFA Nations League fixture against Denmark on October 1.

The 32-year-old midfielder delivered a commanding performance to stabilise the squad, registering two assists and playing the full 90 minutes as Portugal secured a 4-2 victory.

João Cancelo, Gonçalo Ramos, Vitinha, and João Félix all found the net to ensure the internal crisis did not derail their ongoing campaign.

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Bruno hails Ronaldo

Despite the escalating public relations disaster, Fernandes deliberately played down the severity of the scandal while revealing he had already reached out to his former Manchester United teammate.

"I spoke with Cristiano Ronaldo and told him that he is and will always remain the greatest icon of our national team and our country," Fernandes stated to the press.

Addressing the intense external pressure, the midfielder delivered a clear warning against fracturing the national identity.

"Our national team is united, not divided," he insisted. "We are completely outside the matter. We are aware of what you are saying and what we are seeing."

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Bruno's plea for internal resolution

Fernandes refused to assign blame to either the manager or the departing captain, urging supporters to maintain a neutral stance while the federation handles the fallout.

"But what I think, once again, is that the country should not divide itself, that people should not take sides, and that we should experience all of this as one," he pleaded.

"We should respect and accept all sides, but at the same time, as I said, Cris is and will always be the greatest icon of our national team, our football and also world football."