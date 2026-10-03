Liverpool warned of another Real Madrid coup

A former Liverpool star has warned the Reds about Real Madrid's transfer activity.

Former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey has warned his former club that they risk losing captain Virgil van Dijk on a free transfer, pointing to the immense allure of Real Madrid.

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The contract stalemate

The 35-year-old defender is currently navigating the final year of a two-year contract extension he signed in April 2025.

His deal is set to expire in the summer of 2027, and following a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth on September 20, 2026, Van Dijk confirmed that the club hierarchy had not yet opened discussions regarding fresh terms.

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This delay has sparked speculation that the Netherlands international could depart Anfield as a free agent at the end of the current campaign.

Heskey issues Real Madrid warning

Speaking in a recent interview, Heskey, who made 223 appearances for the Reds between 2000 and 2004, emphasised how difficult it is for players to ignore overtures from the Spanish giants.

"Van Dijk, he is coming to the end of his contract at Liverpool, but we've got to remember that when certain clubs come calling they turn your head whether you’re under contract or not, and Real Madrid is one of them," Heskey explained. "So I'd be surprised if his head's not turned".

The former forward stressed that allowing such a highly valued player to leave for nothing would represent a significant misstep by the club administration.

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"The only thing is that Liverpool letting another big star go at the end of their contract doesn't sit well with me," he added. "And it won’t [sit well] with the fans either because despite his age he still has value. That’s something that Van Dijk has to consider given his status at Liverpool".

The Konaté and Arnold precedent

Real Madrid are reportedly exploring the possibility of capitalising on the contractual uncertainty to bring Van Dijk to the Bernabéu.