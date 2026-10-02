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He was crap — Ex-Red Devils star explains difference between Ten Hag and Ole

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:48 - 02 October 2026
A former Brazil international discussed the difference between Ole Gunnar Solskjare and Erik ten Hag.
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Former Manchester United midfielder Fred has offered a brutally candid assessment of his former managers, labelling Erik ten Hag a poor man-manager while praising Ole Gunnar Solskjær's ability to unite a dressing room.

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Speaking during a recent podcast appearance, the 33-year-old Brazilian assessed the opposing leadership styles he experienced during his time as a Red Devil.

Ten Hag's dressing room friction

Fred praised Ten Hag's technical acumen but insisted his interpersonal skills completely alienated the squad.

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"Ten hag was tactically a very good and intelligent guy, but with the group he was crap," the Atletico Mineiro midfielder stated. "He couldn't manage it man. He would fight with everyone."

Fred highlighted the Dutchman's confrontational nature, pointing to the falling out with Cristiano Ronaldo that ultimately led to the forward's bitter departure in November 2022. 

The Solskjær and Carrick dynamic

Conversely, Fred praised Solskjær's exceptional man-management during his 2018–2021 tenure, while tacitly admitting the Norwegian lacked elite tactical proficiency.

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"For example, Solskjær was very good with the group, but tactically he had Carrick and McKenna as his assistants," Fred explained. "He was more about uniting the group."

Fred noted that Solskjær relied heavily on the tactical inputs provided by Kieran McKenna and Michael Carrick, pointing out that both assistants eventually departed to secure their own promotions as head coaches in the Championship.

The admission highlights the early tactical pedigree of Carrick, who has since returned to Old Trafford to serve as Manchester United's current head coach.

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