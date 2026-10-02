Ronaldo shouldn't have said it — Ex-Man United teammate reveals impact of Piers Morgan interview at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo's falling out with Erik ten Hag and subsequent interview with Piers Morgan had a significant impact on the Manchester United dressing room.

Former Manchester United midfielder Fred has revealed the tactical and personal friction that built up inside the club's dressing room during Erik ten Hag's management, culminating in Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive 2022 interview with Piers Morgan.

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The tactical fallout

The explosive interview served as the climax of a deteriorating relationship between Ronaldo and manager Erik ten Hag

Fred, who currently plays for Atlético Mineiro after departing Old Trafford, explained that the friction originated fundamentally from tactical demands.

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Speaking on the Charla Podcast, the Brazilian, who secured the 2022/23 EFL Cup during his 2018–2023 tenure at Old Trafford, detailed how Ten Hag's methods created tension throughout the squad.

Ten Hag instituted a high-intensity pressing system upon his arrival, but ultimately benched the forward because he was not covering the required ground.

"He wanted the team to run, but Cristiano was already older," Fred explained, pointing to the mismatch between Ten Hag's physical demands and Ronaldo's age as the root of the dispute.

The inevitable exit

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The unapproved Piers Morgan broadcast proved to be the final breaking point.

During the televised interview, Ronaldo said he did not respect Ten Hag and that he felt betrayed by the club hierarchy.