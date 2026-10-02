Advertisement

Ronaldo shouldn't have said it — Ex-Man United teammate reveals impact of Piers Morgan interview at Old Trafford

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 22:51 - 02 October 2026
Cristiano Ronaldo's falling out with Erik ten Hag and subsequent interview with Piers Morgan had a significant impact on the Manchester United dressing room.
Advertisement

Former Manchester United midfielder Fred has revealed the tactical and personal friction that built up inside the club's dressing room during Erik ten Hag's management, culminating in Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive 2022 interview with Piers Morgan.

Advertisement

The tactical fallout

The explosive interview served as the climax of a deteriorating relationship between Ronaldo and manager Erik ten Hag

Fred, who currently plays for Atlético Mineiro after departing Old Trafford, explained that the friction originated fundamentally from tactical demands. 

Advertisement

Speaking on the Charla Podcast, the Brazilian, who secured the 2022/23 EFL Cup during his 2018–2023 tenure at Old Trafford, detailed how Ten Hag's methods created tension throughout the squad.

Ten Hag instituted a high-intensity pressing system upon his arrival, but ultimately benched the forward because he was not covering the required ground.

"He wanted the team to run, but Cristiano was already older," Fred explained, pointing to the mismatch between Ten Hag's physical demands and Ronaldo's age as the root of the dispute.

The inevitable exit

Advertisement

The unapproved Piers Morgan broadcast proved to be the final breaking point.

During the televised interview, Ronaldo said he did not respect Ten Hag and that he felt betrayed by the club hierarchy.

The breach of trust ultimately led Manchester United to mutually terminate his contract just days later, abruptly ending his second stint (2021–2022) in Manchester.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Man City star Donnarumma snubs Yamal, picks former teammate for Ballon d’Or
Football
03.10.2026
Man City star Donnarumma snubs Yamal, picks former teammate for Ballon d’Or
Messi picked me to be new captain — Argentina star reveals
Football
03.10.2026
Messi picked me to be new captain — Argentina star reveals
Russia vs Nigeria: Another senior Super Eagles star pulls out after Ndidi
Football
03.10.2026
Russia vs Nigeria: Another senior Super Eagles star pulls out after Ndidi
Fashion: Guardiola makes first public appearance after Man City guilty verdict
Lifestyle
03.10.2026
Fashion: Guardiola makes first public appearance after Man City guilty verdict
He was crap — Ex-Red Devils star explains difference between Ten Hag and Ole
Football
02.10.2026
He was crap — Ex-Red Devils star explains difference between Ten Hag and Ole
Ronaldo shouldn't have said it — Ex-Man United teammate reveals impact of Piers Morgan interview at Old Trafford
Football
02.10.2026
Ronaldo shouldn't have said it — Ex-Man United teammate reveals impact of Piers Morgan interview at Old Trafford