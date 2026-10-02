Lionel Messi set to launch Disney cartoon

Thiago Messi with Lionel Messi and the rest of the family after Argentina's World Cup win || the People

Thiago Messi with Lionel Messi and the rest of the family after Argentina's World Cup win || the People

Disney announced that a new animated series executive produced by Lionel Messi is in the works.

Lionel Messi is officially expanding his global media footprint, serving as an executive producer for an upcoming Disney+ animated series titled Messi and the Giants.

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Disney confirms 2027 premiere

The project, developed in partnership with Sony Music Vision and Sony Pictures Television, is scheduled to debut globally on the streaming platform in the summer of 2027.

The first teaser for the series was officially unveiled to over 3,000 attendees during a recent Comic-Con presentation, confirming the 39-year-old's direct creative involvement in the production. The series is also slated to air on the Disney Channel within the United States.

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The alternate reality premise

The animated narrative centers on a 12-year-old version of the forward who becomes trapped in an alternate reality ruled by giants.

To secure his route home, the protagonist must navigate the fractured realm of 'Iko' by competing in high-stakes, soccer-inspired battles against legendary opponents using powerful "orbs."

Inter Miami commercial blueprint

This latest media venture highlights the corporate leverage Messi unlocked by joining Inter Miami in July 2023.

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The forward famously rejected a reported $1.5 billion two-year contract offer from the Saudi Pro League, opting instead for a revolutionary Major League Soccer agreement that prioritised long-term equity and strategic brand partnerships.

His current domestic contract includes a direct profit-sharing agreement with Apple TV, granting him a guaranteed cut of the revenue generated by new subscribers to the $2.5 billion MLS Season Pass broadcasting deal.