Lionel Messi set to launch Disney cartoon
Lionel Messi is officially expanding his global media footprint, serving as an executive producer for an upcoming Disney+ animated series titled Messi and the Giants.
Disney confirms 2027 premiere
The project, developed in partnership with Sony Music Vision and Sony Pictures Television, is scheduled to debut globally on the streaming platform in the summer of 2027.
The first teaser for the series was officially unveiled to over 3,000 attendees during a recent Comic-Con presentation, confirming the 39-year-old's direct creative involvement in the production. The series is also slated to air on the Disney Channel within the United States.
The alternate reality premise
The animated narrative centers on a 12-year-old version of the forward who becomes trapped in an alternate reality ruled by giants.
To secure his route home, the protagonist must navigate the fractured realm of 'Iko' by competing in high-stakes, soccer-inspired battles against legendary opponents using powerful "orbs."
Inter Miami commercial blueprint
This latest media venture highlights the corporate leverage Messi unlocked by joining Inter Miami in July 2023.
The forward famously rejected a reported $1.5 billion two-year contract offer from the Saudi Pro League, opting instead for a revolutionary Major League Soccer agreement that prioritised long-term equity and strategic brand partnerships.
His current domestic contract includes a direct profit-sharing agreement with Apple TV, granting him a guaranteed cut of the revenue generated by new subscribers to the $2.5 billion MLS Season Pass broadcasting deal.
The agreement also secures a percentage of Adidas apparel profits across the league and provides the forward with an exclusive contractual option to purchase an ownership stake in an MLS franchise following his retirement.