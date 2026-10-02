Advertisement

Lionel Messi set to launch Disney cartoon

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 22:23 - 02 October 2026
Thiago Messi with Lionel Messi and the rest of the family after Argentina's World Cup win || the People
Disney announced that a new animated series executive produced by Lionel Messi is in the works.
Advertisement

Lionel Messi is officially expanding his global media footprint, serving as an executive producer for an upcoming Disney+ animated series titled Messi and the Giants.

Advertisement

Disney confirms 2027 premiere

The project, developed in partnership with Sony Music Vision and Sony Pictures Television, is scheduled to debut globally on the streaming platform in the summer of 2027.

The first teaser for the series was officially unveiled to over 3,000 attendees during a recent Comic-Con presentation, confirming the 39-year-old's direct creative involvement in the production. The series is also slated to air on the Disney Channel within the United States.

Advertisement

The alternate reality premise

The animated narrative centers on a 12-year-old version of the forward who becomes trapped in an alternate reality ruled by giants.

To secure his route home, the protagonist must navigate the fractured realm of 'Iko' by competing in high-stakes, soccer-inspired battles against legendary opponents using powerful "orbs."

Inter Miami commercial blueprint

This latest media venture highlights the corporate leverage Messi unlocked by joining Inter Miami in July 2023.

Advertisement

The forward famously rejected a reported $1.5 billion two-year contract offer from the Saudi Pro League, opting instead for a revolutionary Major League Soccer agreement that prioritised long-term equity and strategic brand partnerships.

His current domestic contract includes a direct profit-sharing agreement with Apple TV, granting him a guaranteed cut of the revenue generated by new subscribers to the $2.5 billion MLS Season Pass broadcasting deal.

The agreement also secures a percentage of Adidas apparel profits across the league and provides the forward with an exclusive contractual option to purchase an ownership stake in an MLS franchise following his retirement.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Lionel Messi set to launch Disney cartoon
Football
02.10.2026
Lionel Messi set to launch Disney cartoon
New-look Super Eagles arrive in Moscow for friendly after Guinea-Bissau humiliation
Football
02.10.2026
New-look Super Eagles arrive in Moscow for friendly after Guinea-Bissau humiliation
Cristiano Ronaldo faces 6-month ban after abandoning Portugal
Football
02.10.2026
Cristiano Ronaldo faces 6-month ban after abandoning Portugal
Photo of 8 year old Adeyemi playing football in Ibadan breaks internet
Football
02.10.2026
Photo of 8 year old Adeyemi playing football in Ibadan breaks internet
Super Eagles benchwarmer impresses ex-Real Madrid star
Football
02.10.2026
Super Eagles benchwarmer impresses ex-Real Madrid star
Man City launch counterattack against Premier League
Football
02.10.2026
Man City launch counterattack against Premier League