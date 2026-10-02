Super Eagles benchwarmer impresses ex-Real Madrid star

Nigerian forward earns praise from ex-Real Madrid star Klaas-Jan Huntelaar after scoring six goals in nine Eredivisie games

Tolu Arokodare has earned praise from former Real Madrid striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar after making a flying start to life at his new club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Super Eagles forward has rediscovered his goalscoring touch since moving on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, even though his impressive club form has yet to translate to the international stage.

Arokodare making his mark in the Eredivisie

Arokodare joined the Eredivisie giants during the summer after struggling to establish himself in the Premier League with Wolves. The former Genk striker has quickly put those difficulties behind him, scoring six goals and providing two assists in nine appearances across all competitions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His performances have made him an increasingly important attacking outlet, with Huntelaar particularly impressed by the threat he provides when leading the line.

Tolu Arokodare celebrates for Ajax.

Speaking on Voetbal International’s Pak Schaal Podcast, the former Netherlands international praised Arokodare’s start to the campaign.

“I think Tolu is doing well. He has scored his goals and is dangerous as a focal point when he is on the pitch,” Huntelaar said.

The endorsement from a striker who enjoyed a prolific career across Europe underlines the impact Arokodare has made since his arrival.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Super Eagles frustration after club success

Arokodare’s strong start earned him a recall to the Nigeria squad for the 2027 AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

However, the 24-year-old was unable to reproduce his club form during the international break, failing to start or score in either of Nigeria’s two September matches.

His limited role with the Super Eagles means Arokodare will now have to wait for another opportunity to make his mark under Eric Chelle.

At club level, however, the Wolves loanee has already given his new side plenty of reasons to trust him in attack.

Advertisement

Advertisement