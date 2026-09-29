Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria: Nwabali, Osayi-Samuel and Bruno headline abysmal Super Eagles performance — Player Ratings

An all-round shocking performance sunk the Super Eagles to a 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau

The Super Eagles suffered an abysmal 3-0 defeat to the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau after horrific performances from the Nigerian stars on the pitch.

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Stanley Nwabali (2/10)

Nwabali was once against shocking. His poor concentration continues to plague Eric Chelle's setup, as shown in the first goal, when he was caught flat-footed.

He failed to inspire confidence even from his successful saves and failed to make a decent attempt for the two other goals he conceded.

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Bright Osayi-Samuel (1.5/10)

Bright Osayi-Samuel won the stiffly contested competition for the worst Super Eagles player on the pitch. He was dragged all over the place by his opposite number and was in the frame for two of the three goals Nigeria conceded.

Semi Ajayi (4/10)

Semi Ajayi was run ragged by Guinea-Bissau point man Beto, and save for the Fiorentina man’s poor finishing, Nigeria's woes could have been compounded.

Still, his poor positioning and half-hearted interventions contributed to Nigeria's defensive woes which led to the concession of three goals

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Calvin Bassey (5.0/10)

While Calvin Bassey was individually solid and reprised his role as Nigeria’s standout centre-back, he had a few shaky moments and was ultimately part of a defence that conceded three goals.

Bruno Onyeamachi (3/10)

Bruno Onyeamachi had a shocking match and was primed to win the worst player award before Bright’s disastrous second-half showing saw him snatch the ignominious prize.

The Olympiacos left back was absolutely skinned by Franculino Dju, including for the opener Nigeria conceded, and the thrashing continued until the Trabzonspor man was replaced in the 79th minute.

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Wilfred Ndidi (4/10)

Wilfred Ndidi is no longer Superman, and Chelle's system appears to require him to. In his younger days, the former Leicester City man was capable of covering every blade of grass and helping the Super Eagles resist all central incursions.

The captain has lost that aura and seldom helped keep Guinea away from the Nigerian first third.

Alex Iwobi (6.0/10)

Alex Iwobi was Nigeria's standout player and looked to quicken play with incisive passes into the final third. However, his lustre looked dull amidst the sparkless showing which surrounded him.

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Frank Onyeka (3.5)

Frank Onyeka’s return to the right side of Eric Chelle's diamond midfield failed to justify his selection. Defensively, he was suspect, but his performance on the ball was worse.

Ademola Lookman (3/10)

Lookman continues to collect poor performances. He followed his anonymous showing against Madagascar with another questionable outing in the defeat to Guinea-Bissau.

Taiwo Awoniyi (2.5/10)

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Taiwo Awoniyi replaced the injured George Ilenikhena in the starting lineup. He missed a major chance in the first half and struggled to find space in the Djurtus backline.

Akor Adams (3/10)