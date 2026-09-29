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Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria: Shame as Eric Chelle's toothless Super Eagles taught bitter lesson by Djurtus

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 19:05 - 29 September 2026
The Super Eagles of Nigeria fell to an embarrassing 3-0 defeat against Guinea-Bissau in their second match of the AFCON 2027 qualifiers.
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Eric Chelle's men were on a high after the weekend's 2-1 win over Madagascar, and the target was simply to make it two wins from two.

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The pre-game mood was dampened by the absence of George Ilenikhena, who was ruled out from the start with a knock, and in came Coventry's Taiwo Awoniyi to partner Akor Adams in attack for the Super Eagles.

However, the hosts dominated the opening exchanges, with Stanley Nwabali required to be assertive in crosses as Guinea-Bissau looked to impose themselves on proceedings.

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Nigeria continued to look pedestrian, and Bissau opened the scoring after 16 minutes. After some good work from Renato Nhaga, who beat his man in midfield and sprayed a long pass to find Franculino on the right, the attacker cut into the area and unleashed a shot which flew past Nwabali.

Despite dominating the rest of the first half, Chelle's men failed to find an equaliser and almost went two goals down when Renato Nhaga went on a mazy run in midfield and found some space to shoot in front of the box, but sent his effort wide.

As the second half began, Nigeria began pushing for an equaliser. Moses Simon wasted a good opportunity before Nwabali again came to the rescue with a fine save to keep the visitors alive.

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However, the hosts doubled their advantage soon after. Mama Balde danced past Osayi-Samuel after receiving the ball from Camara before firing past Nwabali.

Tolu Arokodare was thrown on for the ineffective Ademola Lookman, and the Super Eagles poured forward in search of a breakthrough.

Ilenikhena, who replaced Adams, spurned a good opportunity to cut the deficit, and Djalo punished that error with a fine finish in added time to add insult to injury for Nigeria, who now drop to second in Group L.

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