George Ilenikhena and Moses Usor were the goalscorers as Nigeria beat Madagascar in their AFCON 2027 qualifier

George Ilenikhena and Moses Usor were the goalscorers as Nigeria beat Madagascar in their AFCON 2027 qualifier

Nigeria vs Madagascar: No Osimhen problem as Ilenikhena makes history in Super Eagles AFCON 2027 qualifying opener

Nigeria started their AFCON 2027 qualifying campaign with a hard-fought win over Madagascar in Uyo on Friday night.

Goals from George Ilenikhena and Moses Usor were enough to help Nigeria come back from a goal down to beat Madagascar in their AFCON 2027 qualifier clash.

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Ilenikhena shines brightly as the Super Eagles struggle in the opening half

Ilenikhena, who led the line in the absence of the injured Osimhen, joined Usor as the latest player to score on their debut for Nigeria.

The Super Eagles came into the game as the outright favourites and tried to impose themselves.

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Eric Chelle’s men dominated early possession, pinning Madagascar into their half, with the Malagasy happy to sit back.

Despite the Super Eagles having a significant share of possession in the early stages of the game, they could not break down a well-drilled Madagascar side.

Corentin Martins’s men were never really troubled in the early stages and looked to be in control despite ceding possession.

Their plan would eventually yield results as they took the lead against the run of play, courtesy of a brilliantly well-worked set-piece routine.

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Madagascar found the net, beating Nigeria's offside trap to head the ball beyond Stanley Nwabali.



After 30mins, it's Nigeria 🇳🇬 0 - 1 Madagascar 🇲🇬



pic.twitter.com/Y1ql5iTFnx — Making of Champions (@MakingOfChamps) September 25, 2026

The Malagasy took the lead in the 16th minute through Ehsan Khari, who headed past an unconvincing Stanley Nwabali following a cross from Ryan Ponti.

Khari’s goal stunned the three-time African champions, but Chelle’s men refused to back down as they went in search of an equaliser.

The three-time champions came close a couple of times through George Ilenikhena, who was making his debut in the game. The pressure would eventually pay off, as the Al-Ittihad star levelled the score just before half-time.

🚨🚨🚨🚨 ملخص جميع ما قدمه جورج في ظهوره الأول مع منتخب بلاده نيجيريا ✅ pic.twitter.com/lChWnIad7R — ITTI MANIA - اتي مانيا (@IttiMania) September 25, 2026

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Ilenikhena finished calmly past the Madagascar goalkeeper after he was played through on goal by Alex Iwobi. The goal ensured Nigeria had the momentum as the game went into half-time.

Usor comes on to give Nigeria the win

With the momentum in Nigeria’s favour, Chelle’s men started the second half with renewed vigour, as they went in search of the lead.

However, with Nigeria pouring forward in numbers, they were almost found out as Rayan Raveloson found himself one-on-one with Nwabali, but the Amedspor midfielder fluffed his lines under pressure.

🚨🇳🇬 WHAT A SAVE 🧤



Stanley Nwabali with a fine stop to deny Madagascar a second goal 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/wHXBGRTCqF — GNB OFFICIAL (@GHNaijaBallers) September 25, 2026

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That miss would eventually prove costly for the away side, as Moses Usor, who came on for Samuel Chukwueze, put Nigeria ahead in the 65th minute.

The LASK winger went on a brilliant solo run before firing a deflected shot from the edge of the box to put Nigeria ahead for the first time in the game.

Usor’s goal gave Nigeria more, and they almost extended their lead through Tolu Arokodare, but the Ajax star could only hit the post after he was set up by Iwobi.

Arokodare's effort turned out to be Nigeria's last chance in the game, as they kicked off their qualifying campaign with three points.

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The win puts Nigeria at the top of their Group ahead of Guinea-Bissau, who beat already qualified Tanzania 2-0.

Chelle's men are at the top of the group ahead of Guinea-Bissau, as points earned from games against Tanzania do not count.