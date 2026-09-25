No Osimhen, no problem — Eric Chelle confident ahead of Madagascar clash

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has insisted that Victor Osimhen’s absence will not derail Nigeria’s plans for Friday’s AFCON 2027 qualifier against Madagascar in Uyo.

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Coventry striker Taiwo Awoniyi has been drafted into the squad as his replacement.

Eric Chelle confident despite Osimhen injury

Speaking ahead of the match, Chelle remained upbeat. “We have a lot of injured players, Victor Osimhen, Alhassan Yusuf and Dele-Bashiru, but it’s not a problem for us,” the Malian coach said.

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Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is hoping to build a formidable Nigerian team| X

Osimhen in Nigeria's colours

“We are ready. It will be difficult because Madagascar is a big team. It will be a fight; they defeated Nigeria in 2019.”

While Chelle is correct to project confidence, Osimhen’s importance to the Super Eagles can not be overstated.

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During the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign. Nigeria failed to win any of the matches the striker missed, managing just one goal in several of those games and ultimately missing out on qualification.

Despite that recent history, Chelle believes the depth in his squad is enough to overcome Madagascar at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.