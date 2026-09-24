Maduka Okoye lands in Nigeria for AFCON 2027 qualifiers after public backlash over Cardi B ssighting

Maduka Okoye has landed in Abuja for Nigeria's AFCON 2027 qualifiers against Madagascar after off-field backlash over a Cardi B sighting in Milan.

Maduka Okoye has arrived in Nigeria ahead of the Super Eagles’ AFCON 2027 qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau, after his recent sighting with rap star Cardi B sparked criticism from Nigerian fans.

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The Udinese goalkeeper posted a picture of himself in Abuja, arriving one day before Nigeria’s opening qualifier against Madagascar on Friday as he looks to put the controversy behind him and compete for a starting place.

Okoye arrives after Cardi B backlash

Okoye was one of the players invited by Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle for the two qualifiers and had been expected to compete for the number-one position.

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However, his chances appeared to take a hit after he was spotted with Cardi B at Milan Fashion Week on Tuesday night, after Nigeria’s training camp had officially opened.

The sighting, which fuelled speculation about a romantic relationship between the pair, prompted fierce criticism from sections of the Nigerian media and fanbase, with questions raised over Okoye’s presence in Milan while his international teammates were preparing for the qualifiers.

It was subsequently reported that Okoye had received special permission to spend an additional day outside the camp because of marketing commitments with his club Udinese.

The goalkeeper has now seemingly put the episode behind him, travelling to Nigeria and sharing a picture from Abuja as he prepares to link up with the Super Eagles.

Okoye fights for Super Eagles starting spot

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Okoye’s arrival leaves Chelle with a decision to make ahead of Friday’s meeting with Madagascar. The 27-year-old has made 21 appearances for Nigeria and remains one of the goalkeepers in contention to start, although his place is far from guaranteed.

He missed Nigeria’s 2025 AFCON campaign but has subsequently remained an on-and-off first choice for the national team. The Unity Cup was one notable exception since then, with Arthur Okonkwo starting in goal as Nigeria went on to win the tournament.

Okoye will now hope his arrival in Abuja allows him to quickly refocus on international duty and convince Chelle that he deserves to start against Madagascar. With Guinea-Bissau also waiting in the qualifiers, Nigeria have two important matches ahead as they begin their road towards AFCON 2027.